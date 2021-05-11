Researchers at Stanford University map how urban people promote health from nature

Your local city park may be improving your health, according to a new treatise led by researchers at Stanford University.Research published in Minutes of the National Academy of SciencesShows how access to nature enhances the physical activity of urban people and thus their overall health. Lack of physical activity in the United States $ 117 billion annually With related medical expenses 3.2 million people die each year in the world.. It may seem like an intuitive connection, but new research bridges an important gap in understanding how incorporating nature into cities can support human overall well-being. ..

“In the past year of shelter-in-place restrictions, we’ve learned how valuable and fulfilling it is to spend time outdoors in nature, especially for urban dwellers,” said the lead author of the study. Stanford Natural Capital Project At the time of investigation. “We want to help city planners understand where green spaces best support people’s health and help everyone benefit from nature.”

In the city Nature provides Shade cooling to nearby streets, safe harbors for pollen maters, stormwater absorption to reduce floods. It is widely understood that physical activity improves human health, but how green spaces in parks, lakes, trees and other cities promote physical activity and overall well-being is an unsolved part of the puzzle. is.

Promoting health through natural activities

The team combined decades of public health research with information on the benefits of nature to the people of the city. They examined how activities such as dog walking, jogging, cycling and community gardening are supported by the natural space of the city. We also understood how these factors can change the natural benefits of different people, given the distance to the city’s greenery, security and accessibility. From tree-lined roads to city parks and waterfronts, the team has created a model framework for planning the natural physical health benefits of the city.

The researcher’s framework could have been missed if people chose to walk an extra few blocks to enjoy blooming gardens and bikes and work along river paths and weren’t motivated by natural space Explore ways to enjoy the health benefits of sexual physical activity.

In Amsterdam, city planners are currently implementing a new green infrastructure plan. Using the city as a fictitious case study, researchers use their framework to understand how plans to build or improve a new park in Amsterdam affect the physical activity of everyone in the city. I applied it. They also noted the impact on various subpopulations, including young people, the elderly and low-income groups. This example shows how cities can invest in the city’s nature to bring maximum physical activity benefits to human health.

This study ultimately Natural Capital Project Software -A free open source tool that maps the many benefits that nature offers to people. Software recently Rating of 775 European cities Understand the potential of nature-based solutions to address climate change. Ultimately, the new health model software will be available to city planners, investors, and anyone interested in new discussions and tools aimed at investing in the city’s nature.

Nature’s contributions are multifaceted-they can support not only physical health, but also cognitive, emotional and mental well-being.Previous work from the Natural Capital Project shows Many of these connectionsHowever, new research adds an important link to physical health that was missing from the equation.

Gretchen Daily, senior author and faculty director of the Stanford Natural Capital Project treatise, said: “It may not be surprising that nature stimulates physical activity, but the associated health benefits, from reducing the risk of cancer to promoting metabolism and other functions, are truly amazing. . “

Fairness in access to nature

As our world becomes more urbanized and urban-centric, the ability to easily access outdoor natural spaces is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for overloaded communities. Identifying where urban nature is lacking in vulnerable and overloaded communities and working to fill those gaps can provide people with valuable new opportunities to improve their health. I will. Researchers hope that new research will give urban planners a more complete understanding of the benefits that nature can provide to their communities.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a healthier, more equitable and sustainable city,” said Anne Guerry, co-author and chief strategy officer of the Natural Capital Project. “This study is practical and can bring us one step closer.”