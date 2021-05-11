Children are also facing the long-term effects of COVID-19





The long-term effects of COVID-19 infection affect the health of some children, teens, and adults. Most children with COVID-19 infection have mild or no symptoms, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms, even if the disease is mild. Even it says it can be long-long-term consequences. “This long COVID-19, or long-haul carrier concept, refers to a subgroup of people infected with COVID-19. Instead of recovering within weeks of infection, it is usually weeks to months later. Symptoms appear, “said Dr. Nipny Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Mayor Clinic. “This doesn’t happen to everyone,” Rajapakse said. “But it’s certainly now well explained to some people who develop this infection, and we’re trying to understand why it happens to some, not everyone. It’s certainly well explained in adults, and we’re now listening to children’s cases. The teenage age group seems to be the most affected. “ Several studies are underway. For example, the National Institutes of Health is studying children’s COVID-19, including the long-term consequences of virus-infected children. “Many efforts have been made to first identify these patients and help us find the best way we can help them,” said Rajapakse. “Patients with these symptoms seem to have a great deal of difficulty returning to their previous functional levels, such as returning to school, returning to work, or returning to a sport they may have participated in. . “ “One of the really challenging things about the long COVID-19 is that it’s not a condition or a set of symptoms,” Rajapakse said. “People describe a variety of different symptoms, such as severe malaise, muscle aches, pain, sore throat, fever, and dyspnea, and each person almost describes a unique type of constellation of these symptoms. I have. These symptoms last for different periods of time and can be of different severity. “ Symptoms of long COVID-19 include: • Feeling tired or tired. • Difficulty in thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”). •headache. • Loss of odor or taste. • Dizziness when standing. It is not yet known why or how often some people experience long-distance COVID-19 symptoms. These symptoms can overlap with those of many other chronic conditions, so it is important to have a thorough medical assessment to ensure that there are no other medical problems that cause the symptoms. .. “Are you wondering if these symptoms are caused by the effects of the virus itself on a particular organ system, or are there any questions about the effects of the immune system and how it responded to the infection? There are many possibilities, “says Rajapakse. “But I think the first focus was to identify these patients, get medical care that could help them, and try to understand what the underlying problem is driving this. I will. “

