COVID vaccination options divide families and communities in rural Montana: Shot

COVID-19 vaccination surgery at the Flathead County Trade Fair in northwestern Montana can be performed 1,000 times in 7 hours. However, demand has plummeted recently, with less than 70 shot requests per day. As a result, the county stopped offering mass vaccinations at the beginning of May — from three clinics to two per week. Most of the eligible people in the county haven’t got a jab yet, but a few takers.

“It’s a trickle,” says Joe Russell, Flathead City County Health Officer. “Sufficient people are not vaccinated to reach herd immunity — not Flathead County, and probably not Montana.”

Daily COVID-19 vaccination rates are declining nationwide, and vaccination gaps are beginning to emerge, especially in the American countryside. As a result, many communities are working towards the end of an imperfect pandemic.

Flathead stands out as one of the most populous counties in Montana. There, 25% of eligible individuals had been fully vaccinated by May 10. This is compared to almost 33% of Montanans who are fully vaccinated. Close to 35% Nationwide.

Flathead County is the state’s top medical destination, the gateway to Glacier National Park, and adjacent to two tribal nations. Montana’s fourth largest county with a population of over 103,000, but a rural area — 18 people Per square mile. It’s also conservative, with the majority of the population voting for former President Donald Trump last year.National polls by rural Americans and Republicans Among the most resistant ones For vaccination.

Russell says at least 40% of Flathead County residents want to get a shot in the end. This is well below 70% to 80%, which is believed to be necessary to create widespread protection from pathogens that are stagnant in normal life.

Public health experts are worried that the virus is contributing to the outbreak. That possibility has been around for many years, in places such as Flathead County, where strangers and families can be similarly separated about whether the virus is a threat and the decision to mask where people are standing. Makes the tension even more tense. The COVID-19 vaccine is at the latest stage of its division.

Cameron Gibbons, who lives outside Kalispell, is worried about how COVID-19 will affect her 13-year-old son. He turned his cough into a pulmonary infection and landed in the emergency room due to dyspnea, so the family played it safely during the pandemic.

“We haven’t seen the family for a long time because the family didn’t choose to pay attention. It’s okay as long as we can all set aside the difference when we get back to normal. “Gibbons says. “Now I have this decision.” Oh, You are I got the vaccine. “

Some of Montana’s most vaccinated areas overlap with tribal countries. Chelsea Kleinmeyer, Health Director of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is a member of the tribe. Pandemic disproportionately sickened and killed Native Americans.. However, bookings span four counties, including Flat Head.

“We travel to these counties every day,” says Kleinmeier. It returns to “Is this virus really protected from these variants if it does not achieve group immunity?”

The state is moving from large clinics to bringing shots where people are, but the strategy can also be unpredictable. On the same day of the county’s last Thursday clinic, the local health system hosted a walk-in clinic in the middle of the campus of Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell. Most of the chairs for people waiting 15 minutes after the shot remained empty, and by early afternoon the clinic had to send 200 doses of vaccine to the county health department to avoid waste. ..

Organizers wanted to vaccinate at least 100 people that day, but Audra Saranto, a registered nurse who heads the Calisper Regional Healthcare vaccination team, said the college event was a success. say.

The healthcare system may host similar clinics at major sites, such as sawmills. Mobile teams provide shots in busy places like farmers markets.

It is not surprising that vaccination has not yet been universally accepted in this divided county. Flathead Health Commission Deadlocked Among the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, mask rules and crowd size limits have been exceeded. Two county health authorities have resigned in the past year.Thousands of people signed Duel petition Suspecting a case of COVID-19 and removing or maintaining one health committee who opposed the rules of the mask.

And in the city of Kalispell, Republican Senator Keith Regier lives. False allegations on Senate floor last month The COVID-19 vaccine may contain a microchip for tracking people. “We are paying attention to how we proceed with this vaccination,” Regie said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Whitefish, about a 20-minute drive from Kalispell, maintains the Mask Ordinance, which exceeds state-wide obligations. The downtown banner shows local leaders asking people to wear masks so that they can pray together and keep the school open. Still, the rules are not always followed.

At a recent Flathead County vaccination event, John Calhoun, 67, put the pearl snap shirt back on and took a second shot, joking with the nurse.

Calhorn said he hopes that vaccination will relieve tension the next time someone tells him to wear a mask. He believes COVID-19 is genuine, but he believes that diabetes, a risk factor for COVID-19 complications, is not as serious as health officials claim.

“Nothing so bad doesn’t seem to bother me,” says Calhorn. “I’ve had a horse fall and a broken hip and stabbed with a hunting knife. That caused some problems, but I don’t care about anything else.”

He decided to take a shot after an old high school friend with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry told him it was important — Calhorn gained more power using a pandemic. I trusted the opinions of government-paying experts and liberal politicians he said.

Calhorn says he is trying to talk to his wife, Laura, to get vaccinated to play safely. “She is one of the women you don’t talk much about.”

Lola Calhoun, 59, says she has been vaccinated against herpes zoster within the past year because she trusts the protection provided by herpes zoster vaccine. For COVID-19, she says she wants to risk the virus rather than injecting a vaccine that feels too new, despite decades of research supporting unprecedented development.

“For me, the COVID vaccine is and we are a case study,” she says. “Maybe a year from now-you’ll see what happens to these vaccinated people.”

Last night, 63-year-old Ray Sedar was sitting on his girlfriend’s Kalispell pouch and his grandchildren chose dandelions. Air Force veterans said they consider COVID-19 to be a flu-like illness, even if they are not skeptical of the vaccine.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs keeps trying to get me to schedule appointments, and I just say,’At this time, I’ll pass,'” says Sedar. “Many of the old vets I’m talking about didn’t get it either, and they’re not going to get it.”

For Sedar, things feel good enough. The business is open and he doesn’t have to wear a mask most of the time.

Erica Lengacher, a nurse in Kalispell’s intensive care unit who has worked at the COVID-19 unit and vaccine clinic, said the decline in vaccination rates was sad but not surprising. But the overall sentiment at the county’s vaccine clinic is hopeful, she says. Even with a small crowd, people are still appearing.

Flathead was hit hard this winter, Lengacher said, and innate immunity among virus-infected community members will prevent further outbreaks in the coming months as vaccination levels rise. Hope it’s enough.

“Given our lifestyle (single-family homes, no public transport, a few people per square mile), we can escape with it,” says Lengacher. “But there is a big question mark about how the variant looks here. There are a lot of big question marks.”

As of May 10, the county had 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 active — up from 71 on April 23.

