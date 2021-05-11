Mental health can play a major role in recovery after a heart attack





A recent study found that young and middle-aged adults who experienced severe psychological distress, such as depression and anxiety, after having a heart attack were 5 years compared to adults who experienced only mild distress. I was more than twice as likely to have a second heart event within. .. This study, conducted by the American College of Cardiology, is the first comprehensive assessment of how mental health affects the prospects of young heart attack survivors. Researchers have focused on tracking inflammatory markers that appear to play a role in increasing cardiovascular risk in people experiencing distress. According to the authors, these findings are consistent with previous studies focused on the elderly, strengthening evidence of mental health as an integral part of a person’s recovery after a heart attack.

“Our findings suggest that cardiologists need to consider the value of regular psychological assessments, especially among younger patients,” said the Heart of Emory University in Atlanta. Dr. Maria Nagarcia, MD, Physician Fellow and Lead Author of the Study, said in a press release. “Equally important, they have traditional medical therapies and cardiac rehabilitation, as well as meditation, relaxation techniques, holistic approaches, and other treatments to improve the psychological distress of young patients after a heart attack. Need to explore. “ The researchers analyzed the health outcomes of 283 heart attack survivors aged 18 to 61 years with an average age of 51 years. Within six months of a heart attack, study participants completed a series of validated questionnaires measuring depression, anxiety, anger, perceived stress, and post-traumatic stress disorders. Based on these questionnaires, researchers established a composite score of psychological distress for each participant and grouped patients based on their experience of mild, moderate, and high distress. Within five years of a heart attack, 80 of the 283 patients suffered a subsequent heart attack or stroke, were hospitalized for heart failure, or died of cardiovascular causes. These results occurred in approximately 47% of patients experiencing high distress, compared to 22% of patients experiencing mild distress. Previous studies have suggested that inflammation is a mechanism by which psychological distress can lead to heart problems. The current study also found that patients who experienced high distress had higher levels of two inflammatory markers in their blood, at rest and after mental stress. According to the authors of the study, these markers are known to be associated with plaque accumulation in arteries and adverse cardiac events, in addition to increasing during periods of psychological stress. “It is believed that people who have had a heart attack may be particularly vulnerable to plaque rupture as a result of these inflammatory mechanisms working,” Garcia said in a press release. “The associations we have found are independent of known cardiovascular risk factors, and a mechanism associated with stress-responsive systemic inflammation may be related to the likelihood of subsequent cardiac events. It suggests that. “ In addition, the researchers also found that the patients with high distress were blacks and women, had a disadvantaged socio-economic background, and were more likely to suffer from smoking or diabetes / hypertension. “This finding highlights the importance of socio-economic status for higher distress and raises important questions about the role of race, gender and other factors,” Garcia said in a press release. Recent studies suggest that young adults, especially women, account for an increased incidence of heart attacks, so the research team found that socioeconomic and demographic factors led to heart attacks at a young age. We plan to further investigate how it affects the mental health of those who suffer. Every year in the United States. “Community engagement has raised awareness of traditional risk factors for heart disease, focusing on diet and exercise, but many people, especially young people, recognize the importance of mental health. It may not have been, “Garcia said at a press conference. release. “Our research provides people recovering from a heart attack with a strong message that improving psychological distress is just as important.” Garcia added that observational studies could not prove a causal relationship, and pointed out the possibility of recall bias in people with more serious illnesses as psychological distress was self-reported in this study. reference Mental health can play a major role in recovery after a heart attack. American Heart Association. Published May 6, 2021. Accessed May 7, 2021. https://www.acc.org/about-acc/press-releases/2021/05/05/18/17/mental-health-may-play-big-role-in-recovery-after-a-heart- Attack #: ~: text = Young% 20and% 20middle% 2Daged% 20adults, study% 20presented% 20at% 20the% 20American

