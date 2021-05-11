Obesity markers associated with increased risk of cancer at 10 sites







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Source: Parra-Soto S, et al. Six steatosis-related markers associated with 24 cancer incidence – findings from a prospective cohort study of UK Biobank. Place of presentation: European Parliament Annual Meeting on Obesity. May 10-13, 2021. (Virtual conference). Disclosure: Celis-Morales has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Obesity increases the risk of developing cancer in 10 different sites, regardless of which fat-related markers are used, according to data presented at the annual meeting of the European Obesity Conference. “The association was nearly linear among all obesity markers.” Dr. Carlos Celis Morales, A researcher at the Institute of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Glasgow, UK, told Healio. “This means that the bigger or heavier you are, the higher you are. Risk of developing cancer.. We investigated the association between six steatosis markers and cancer risk, but suggest that all markers predict cancer risk to the same extent, so using a cheap and easy method such as BMI You can predict cancer and some expensive methods. As DXA or bioimpedance. “ Celis-Morales Researcher at the Institute of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Glasgow, UK

Celis-Morales et al. Analyzed data from 437,393 participants in a UK Biobank prospective cohort study (53.8% female, mean age 56.3 years). Cancer incidence and mortality were extracted. The study included six obesity markers: BMI, body fat percentage, waist-hip ratio, waist-height ratio, waist circumference, and hip circumference. During a median follow-up of 8.8 years, 47,882 people developed cancer. After adjusting for covariates, BMI increased risk of 10 types of cancer, including gastroheart (HR = 1.35; 95% CI, 1.23-1.47) and gallbladder (HR = 1.33; 95% CI, 1.12-1.58). It was related. , Liver (HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 1.19-1.36), Kidney (HR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.2-1.33), Colorectal polyp (HR = 1.1; 95% CI, 1.06-1.13), Endometrium (HR = 1.73; 95% CI, 1.65-1.82), Uterus (HR = 1.68; 95% CI, 1.6-1.75) And breast cancer (HR = 1.08; 95% CI, 1.05-1.11). BMI was associated with a slightly higher overall risk of cancer (HR = 1.03; 95% CI, 1.02-1.04). Celis Morales said there are several reasons why obesity increases the risk of cancer. “Obesity is a multifactorial disease, but lack of diet (characterized by excessive energy intake) and lack of physical activity are two of the main risk factors,” said Celis-Morales. “We also know that both poor diet and inadequate physical activity are risk factors for cancer. Therefore, this link between obesity and cancer is explained by our lifestyle factors. May be done. “ All six steatosis markers were associated with an overall incidence of cancer. Although Celis-Morales said that markers of obesity are superior to BMI, findings show that BMI can be used as an easy way to predict the risk of cancer. “To date, BMI has been the most used marker in clinical practice. It’s easy and cheap to implement, so we have to keep doing the same,” says Celis Morales.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos