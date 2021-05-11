Parents, school preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine to children over 12 years old in Washington





Parents are booking for children over the age of 12 who may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this week if the Pfizer vaccine is given a green light.

Seattle — Some parents in western Washington already have children COVID-19 vaccine.. Following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some sites have begun accepting reservations for children up to the age of 12. Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.. “I’m excited. We feel free,” said parent Naomi Newman, who booked the vaccine for the 14-year-old twins. Pfizer vaccines require approval from other state and federal agencies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Wednesday, the CDC Advisory Board is expected to review the data and provide recommendations. If OK is given, the vaccine will begin to be distributed to children. Vaccine appointments for the Newman twins are set for Wednesday after school, and the mother wants things to be approved. Relation: FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Vaccine Approval to 12-15 Years “I’m optimistic, so I jumped at it when I heard the news … and if we happen to turn our backs, we know it’s only a matter of time,” Newman said. Said. Newman said news of vaccines for children became a hot topic at school. “I think they’re very excited to continue their lives, and they see their peers talking about it. I think it was announced at school and everyone applauded,” Newman said. It was. Schools can be a hub for students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Many school districts have said they are planning a clinic at KING5. The Edmonds School District said it has been working to provide vaccines to students since June. The district said it wanted to have clinics on three campuses. The Everett school district said it was discussing having an optional clinic for students with the pharmacy, but the school district added that it wasn’t making much progress. The Lake Washington School District and Seattle Public School also said they had plans for a clinic under construction and will provide details soon. The Bellevue school district is planning a clinic for students over the age of 16 at Sammamish High School this Saturday, but the school district says it is ready to include 12 to 15 students if the vaccine is approved. Says. “if [emergency use authorization] Carrie Lang, director of health services at the Bellevue School District, said, “It will be approved on Thursday. We will send this directly to the families of students over the age of 12 for a link so they can go ahead and register. I’ll take it on Saturday. “ Relation: Yes, children need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 According to Lang, the area was working with Safeway. If the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children over the age of 12, Lang said Safeway will bring additional doses to vaccinate up to 800 students. Reservations are required, but Lang said it can vary depending on demand. As of Monday, about 200 appointments have already been filled. “That is, Pfizer has more than 600 doses. Of course, families who want to come with students want Johnson and Johnson, and they will have access to those spaces,” Lang said. Stated. In Seattle, the city said on its walk-up site that it is ready to vaccinate children over the age of 12 and will provide additional information for vaccination of young adults in the coming days. “Once the vaccine is approved, parents can take their child to the city’s Lumenfield Event Center, Rainier Beach, or West Seattle site for the COVID-19 vaccine. No reservations required.” , Said Kelsey Nyland, Seattle Mayor’s Office. Relation: When will the COVID vaccine be available to children under the age of 12?

