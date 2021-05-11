Cincinnati Children’s Hospital preparing to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 years

The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center plans to extend vaccine reservations to younger teens as soon as approval is obtained from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.

on Monday, Announced by the Food and Drug Administration Manufactured by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective enough for teens.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Cincinnati Childrens officials said they wanted to provide vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 years.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital began a vaccine trial in October 2020 in children aged 12 to 15 years. At Cincinnati Childrens, more than 1,400 people, including adults, are participating in clinical trials involving various vaccines.

Adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 can qualify for firing immediately on Thursday after a Wednesday meeting on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board.

According to Dr. Patimanning, MD, Chief of Staff of Cincinnati Children’s, there are three important reasons to vaccinate a child.

The first reason is to protect the child. Many children experience mild cases of COVID-19, but the illness is not always mild.

The second reason is that children will be able to protect vulnerable people in their lives, including the elderly and the elderly who cannot be vaccinated.

Children also contribute to general or herd immunity and protect the entire population from COVID-19 mutants and strains.

Teens and older, ages 16 and 17, have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was approved in December. The other two vaccines approved for use in the United States by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not available to minors as research is still underway.

“I’m sure this vaccine is safe. It’s a great opportunity to protect their children and their families,” Manning said. She called the vaccine the right move and the right next step.

Dr. Robert Frenck, MD, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Center for Gambling Vaccine Research, addressed the safety concerns of his parents. Frenck is a Principal Investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial at Cincinnati Children’s and oversees other ongoing trials at the medical center.

“Along with teens, they aren’t so sick for many hours, so they don’t know they have a COVID. They think they just have a cold. You can then spread it to someone else who can really get sick, “Frenck said. “Another problem is that young people are unlikely to get a very serious illness due to COVID, but it is not zero.”

More than 300 children have died of COVID in the United States. More than 1,400 people have been hospitalized and millions have been infected with the virus, Frenck said.

Children over the age of 12 receive the same vaccination dose as adults. According to Frenck, the trial shows the same vaccine safety profile regardless of age, gender, or gender. That is, children experience the same symptoms and results as adults. According to Frenck, the most common effects of the vaccine are pain at the injection site, malaise, and muscle aches.

“I’m ready, as soon as I get final approval,” Manning said. Cincinnati Childrens will host a vaccine clinic on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Currently, children require parental permission for the vaccine, but parents do not need to bring proof of age to the appointment. The Cincinnati Children’s Vaccine Clinic welcomes a walk-in.

Manning hopes that Childrens will also partner with the school to make the vaccine available to primary care physicians. She said. “We need to work on delivering vaccines where people are.”