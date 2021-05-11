Controlling microglial cholesterol relieves chronic opioid-free pain-ScienceDaily





Chemotherapy can cause painful peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), chronic conditions, and common side effects in cancer patients being treated. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, along with other colleagues, have used a mouse model to demonstrate a crucial role for cholesterol in CIPN and have proposed a new therapeutic approach to reverse it.

The findings are available online on May 10, 2021. Experimental Medical Journal. The study was a collaboration between Dr. Yuri Miller, MD, Senior Research Author at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Dr. Tony Yaksh, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pharmacology. Miller studies cholesterol metabolism and cardiovascular and neuroinflammation. Yaksha specializes in neuropathic pain. “It was a real pleasure to work at the intersection of the two disciplines and identify the role that cholesterol plays in the activation of microglia (the immune cells of the spinal cord) and the regulation of chronic pain,” said lead author Dr. Juliana Navia Peraez. Said. Postdoctoral fellow in Miller’s lab. “The metabolism of cellular cholesterol was already associated with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, but first demonstrated its role and underlying mechanism in chronic pain.” Cholesterol is essential for brain function, both during development and in adulthood. It is the main component of cell membranes, precursors of several hormones, and acts as a cell messenger. However, excess cholesterol is harmful to human health. Accumulation of cholesterol plaque in large arteries often causes a heart attack or stroke. A team at the University of California, San Diego found that changes in cholesterol metabolism contribute to the reprogramming of microglia in a way that perpetuates chronic inflammation of the spinal cord. Genetically modified mice lacking a cholesterol transporter in microglia were unable to remove excessive amounts of cholesterol and therefore experienced pain without chemotherapy intervention. The outer membranes of these cells, which are normally fluid, were hardened by cholesterol accumulated in the form of suspended solids platforms called lipid rafts. The authors stated that the lipid raft environment favors the assembly and activation of cellular proteins that mediate inflammatory responses such as Toll-like receptors-4 (TLR4). “At CIPN, I was surprised that the hypertrophied lipid raft and TLR4 assembly lasted for days to weeks,” Miller said. “To emphasize the importance of these membrane domains in neuroinflammation and pain conditions, we have begun to call them” inflammation. ” “ To reverse the harmful effects of excess cholesterol on microglia, researchers have accelerated the removal of cholesterol, destroy inflammation, but do not damage physiological lipid rafts, a modified version of apoA-I binding protein (AIBP). Was used. A single injection of AIBP into the spinal canal of mice reversed the pain of CIPN and the therapeutic effect lasted for several weeks without side effects. “The long-term effects observed with AIBP delivery indicate reprogramming of these immune cells, which means that cholesterol plays a fundamental role in gene expression,” says Navia-Pelaez. “It may act as an epigenetic change in microglia, and ultimately even as a driver of pain behavior.” The authors said the results were part of a promising series of studies conducted by the University of California, San Diego and Raft Pharmaceuticals. “It takes a lot of work in terms of safety and kinetics to advance this new biopharmacy into clinical trials, but current results are a previously unassessed target of immunity. It is very promising because it causes cell inflammation. For drug development in the management of chronic neuropathic pain. “

