Gene-targeted drugs are promising for certain types of pancreatic cancer-consumer health news

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A new study found that patients with a subset of pancreatic cancer associated with a particular mutation may have new hopes.

In a study of 42 patients, a “PARP inhibitor” drug called lucaparib (lubraca) was chemotherapy in up to 8% of pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors were characterized by mutations in the BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2 genes. It turns out that it may replace.

Researchers found that two-thirds of patients with pancreatic cancer with these tumor mutations experienced cancer growth arrest or even tumor shrinkage after switching from chemotherapy to lucaparib as maintenance therapy. .. This study was partially funded by Clovis Oncology, which manufactures Lucaparib.

Lucaparib is a targeted therapy given as a tablet. It is currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a maintenance therapy for patients with recurrent ovarian and fallopian tube cancer, and prostate cancer, but not yet for pancreatic cancer. Maintenance therapy refers to continuous treatment after receiving the first primary cancer treatment.

Research author Dr. Kim Rice, an assistant professor of hematological oncology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said:

“This is a safe option that not only maintains the response, but also shrinks the pancreatic tumor and, in some cases, achieves a complete response to those who carry these mutations.” , Reiss added in a college news release.

71-year-old Arnold Simon was one of the patients in the trial. He was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2016 and discovered that he had a BRCA2 mutation. Simon has been taking Lucaparib for over 3 years and since then all his last 16 CT scans are clear and there are no signs of cancer.

“The biggest advantage of using PARP inhibitors is that they are pills only and have minimal side effects,” Simon said in the release. “I don’t have to sit down and drip the chemotherapeutic agent for 6 hours. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing better than my current condition.”

Lydia Henson, 56, was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer in 2014 and was treated with chemotherapy for years before discovering the PALB2 mutation. She has been taking PARP inhibitors for 18 months and has no signs of active cancer.

However, not all patients respond positively. Of the 42 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in the new trial, 12 responded partially and 3 responded completely. The results were published online on May 10th. Journal of Clinical Oncology..

Overall, two-thirds (66.7%) of patients showed complete, partial, or stable disease over a median of 17 months.

The median survival time without cancer progression was 13 months, while overall survival was 23.5 months.

At the end of the study, eight patients were alive, and more than two years after starting Lucaparib, active follow-up was conducted, four of whom had progression-free survival.

Lucaparib may also benefit patients with other tumor types, including acinar carcinoma of the pancreas and squamous cell carcinoma, the researchers said. They believe it may increase the population in which these drugs may be used.

Of course, gene screening is important because the drug targets specific DNA mutations.

The findings “emphasize the importance of genetic counseling and testing and may lead the course of treatment in a better direction,” said senior author of the study, Dr. Susan Domcheck, in a presentation. It was. She is the secretary-general of Penn’s BRCA Basser Center.

Dr. Wasifsaif is Deputy Chief Physician and Medical Director of the Northwell Health System Institute in Lake Success, NY. Although he was not involved in the new trial, he said the results of Lucaparib were similar to those of another approved PARP inhibitor, olaparib (Lymphulza), in terms of efficacy against pancreatic cancer. From.

Saif emphasized that “the population of patients eligible for olaparib or lucaparib maintenance therapy is small.” This is because it targets a narrow subset of tumors. However, pancreatic tumors can be very fatal, so “such drugs are certainly a welcome addition to therapeutic equipment,” he explained.

This study “emphasizes the importance of PARP inhibitors in the management of advanced pancreatic cancer and is of great importance, including quality of life, convenience of oral administration, reduced visits to cancer centers, and perhaps benefits. To complement patient-related results [cost] Similarly, “according to Saif.

Source: Wasif Saif, MD, Deputy Doctor and Medical Director of the Northwell Hellscancer Institute in Lake Success, NY.University of Pennsylvania, News Release, May 10, 2021