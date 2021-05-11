Health
Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Duke Doctor Discusses Urgent Approval
The Durham-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina was granted an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday for ages 12-15.
Dr. Michael Smith, a pediatrician at Duke University and an infectious disease specialist in the pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, discussed adolescent vaccination at a video conference for the media on Tuesday.
Watch the briefing YouTube..
Quote:
Differences in vaccines for adults and children
“For many medicines, such as antibiotics and vaccines, children take the same doses as adults. In fact, for Pfizer vaccines, which currently have an FDA emergency use authorization up to 12 years old, people between the ages of 12 and 15 In fact, I received the same dose that an adult received as I did as a doctor. ”A pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Duke University who is involved in a pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Michael Smith says.
“But when you’re younger, you need to slow things down a bit and get the right doses that are safe for younger children and effective for younger children. So what we’re doing now at Duke is , A small study of children under the age of 12, ensuring that the right dose is found, and once the right dose is available, we will work on the next Pfizer study. , Actually a large randomized controlled trial involving children up to 6 months. “
Details of the Pfizer Trial for 12-15 year olds
“There are about 2,300 children, about 50 to 50 divisions in court. Half of those children receive a placebo, or a type of dummy injection of saline or saline, and the remaining 50 percent receive the vaccine. In other words, there are over 1,000 in each group. Of these, over 100 have been registered here in Duke. “
Efficacy and safety of adolescent Pfizer vaccine
“It certainly works.”
“When looking at their (Pfizer) press release, it’s important to note that the children of the trial who eventually had the COVID infection belonged to the placebo group and were all in the vaccine group. No one was there. Therefore, when vaccinated in this study, COVID was not vaccinated. This is equivalent to a 100% effective vaccine. “
“Given that we are still in a pandemic, if you have children over the age of 12, we recommend that you go ahead and vaccinate to prevent getting sick.”
“In the context of vaccine testing, the most common thing we’ve seen wasn’t surprising to everyone. It hurts. It can be a little red. Your injection site is a little swollen. And they (Pfizer) reported that the incidence of adverse events was not different in the 12-15 year group compared to the 16-25 year group. “
“I suspect that some people will be infected with COVID by vaccination with this vaccine. As we have seen in adults, even if the vaccine does not prevent COVID infection, it is very effective in reducing severe illness and hospitalization. So I’m convinced that vaccination is a good idea if you have children between the ages of 12 and 15 at home. “
“As a father and pediatrician, I’m excited that COVID doesn’t tend to cause serious illness in children like adults do, but let’s be clear. Children affect this. Yes, some children are admitted to the hospital. Yes, some children die from this. Therefore, the risk is not zero. And all of us, whether we are parents, Whether you are a grandparent or a doctor, you can clearly see the impact of this pandemic on children, reducing the incidence and transmission of children’s illness and opening society to pre-pandemic conditions. Whatever we can do to do, I find it useful. “
When youth are vaccinated
“I think this vaccine will soon be in clinical practice.”
“The FDA has allowed this vaccine to be used in children between the ages of 12 and 15. The next step is to be officially recommended by the CDC.”
“There is a good chance that children will be vaccinated with this vaccine as early as Thursday.”
Meet an expert:
Dr. Michael Smith
Dr. Michael Smith is a pediatrician and medical director at the Duke Children’s Health Center Infectious Diseases Clinic. He is studying the use of antibiotics and vaccines in children and is a research investigator involved in a pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
—
You can find Duke experts on various other topics related to the coronavirus pandemic here.
Follow Duke News on Twitter: @DukeNews
###
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]