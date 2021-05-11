Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Duke Doctor Discusses Urgent Approval

The Durham-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina was granted an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday for ages 12-15.

Dr. Michael Smith, a pediatrician at Duke University and an infectious disease specialist in the pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, discussed adolescent vaccination at a video conference for the media on Tuesday.

Differences in vaccines for adults and children

“For many medicines, such as antibiotics and vaccines, children take the same doses as adults. In fact, for Pfizer vaccines, which currently have an FDA emergency use authorization up to 12 years old, people between the ages of 12 and 15 In fact, I received the same dose that an adult received as I did as a doctor. ”A pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Duke University who is involved in a pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Michael Smith says.

“But when you’re younger, you need to slow things down a bit and get the right doses that are safe for younger children and effective for younger children. So what we’re doing now at Duke is , A small study of children under the age of 12, ensuring that the right dose is found, and once the right dose is available, we will work on the next Pfizer study. , Actually a large randomized controlled trial involving children up to 6 months. “

Details of the Pfizer Trial for 12-15 year olds

“There are about 2,300 children, about 50 to 50 divisions in court. Half of those children receive a placebo, or a type of dummy injection of saline or saline, and the remaining 50 percent receive the vaccine. In other words, there are over 1,000 in each group. Of these, over 100 have been registered here in Duke. “

Efficacy and safety of adolescent Pfizer vaccine

“It certainly works.”

“When looking at their (Pfizer) press release, it’s important to note that the children of the trial who eventually had the COVID infection belonged to the placebo group and were all in the vaccine group. No one was there. Therefore, when vaccinated in this study, COVID was not vaccinated. This is equivalent to a 100% effective vaccine. “

“Given that we are still in a pandemic, if you have children over the age of 12, we recommend that you go ahead and vaccinate to prevent getting sick.”

“In the context of vaccine testing, the most common thing we’ve seen wasn’t surprising to everyone. It hurts. It can be a little red. Your injection site is a little swollen. And they (Pfizer) reported that the incidence of adverse events was not different in the 12-15 year group compared to the 16-25 year group. “

“I suspect that some people will be infected with COVID by vaccination with this vaccine. As we have seen in adults, even if the vaccine does not prevent COVID infection, it is very effective in reducing severe illness and hospitalization. So I’m convinced that vaccination is a good idea if you have children between the ages of 12 and 15 at home. “

“As a father and pediatrician, I’m excited that COVID doesn’t tend to cause serious illness in children like adults do, but let’s be clear. Children affect this. Yes, some children are admitted to the hospital. Yes, some children die from this. Therefore, the risk is not zero. And all of us, whether we are parents, Whether you are a grandparent or a doctor, you can clearly see the impact of this pandemic on children, reducing the incidence and transmission of children’s illness and opening society to pre-pandemic conditions. Whatever we can do to do, I find it useful. “

When youth are vaccinated

“I think this vaccine will soon be in clinical practice.”

“The FDA has allowed this vaccine to be used in children between the ages of 12 and 15. The next step is to be officially recommended by the CDC.”

“There is a good chance that children will be vaccinated with this vaccine as early as Thursday.”

Dr. Michael Smith

Dr. Michael Smith is a pediatrician and medical director at the Duke Children’s Health Center Infectious Diseases Clinic. He is studying the use of antibiotics and vaccines in children and is a research investigator involved in a pediatric trial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find Duke experts on various other topics related to the coronavirus pandemic here.

