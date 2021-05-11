Health
The Cleveland Clinic recently found that 99.7% of caregivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were not completely vaccinated.
New data from the Cleveland, Ohio-Cleveland Clinic show the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine against infections in healthcare workers and patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the data, the clinic found that 99.7% of caregivers who tested positive for COVID-19 within four months of the healthcare system’s launch of the vaccine were not completely vaccinated. discovered.
In addition, 99.75% of the 4,300 coronavirus patients admitted to the clinic hospital between January 1st and April 13th were completely unvaccinated.
According to the health system, this data confirms how effective the vaccine is in preventing symptomatological infections, severe illnesses and hospitalizations.
The clinic study included 47,000 caregivers. Of these, 1,991 were coronavirus-positive.
According to the clinic, only 0.3% of infections occurred among fully vaccinated caregivers. In other words, at least two weeks have passed since I was vaccinated twice with the Pfizer of Modana vaccine.
The data show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 96% effective in preventing infection.It’s slightly higher 90% effectiveness under real-world conditions What the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in late March.
Clinic data is limited by the fact that many caregivers, and most Ohio residents, did not have access to the vaccine in early 2021.
The clinic began providing vaccines to caregivers after obtaining an emergency use authorization in December, but the initial supply was limited. As a result, many clinic caregivers did not have the opportunity to be vaccinated by early 2021.
Clinic spokesmen said this percentage could be higher as the health system collects data from caregivers who have been vaccinated elsewhere, but about the clinic’s caregivers. 70% are currently hospitalized.
Ohio Vaccine Distribution Phase 1B, made accessible to anyone over the age of 80, Starts January 19th.. Ohio gradually expanded its access in the next few months. All people over 16 years old were eligible on March 29th..
