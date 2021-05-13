Most COVID patients landing in hospitals are not fully vaccinated





The vast majority of people admitted to COVID-19 at the Cleveland Clinic were not completely vaccinated. Said in a statement.. Of the 4,300 hospitalizations that occurred between January 1st and mid-April, 99% were completely unvaccinated, said Dr. Eduardo Mileles, MD, director of the clinic’s intensive care unit, in a statement. “We can’t make the message that the vaccine works anymore. It’s an important action we have to take to return to normal life before the coronavirus,” Millerez said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic did not provide details on the proportion of patients who were completely unvaccinated compared to patients who had been vaccinated at least once, but these results are larger. He said it was part of an ongoing study. The team is preparing to submit their findings to the journal, a spokesman said. The Cleveland Clinic also published top-line results from another analysis of 2,000 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19. The findings show “how effective the mRNA vaccine is and how low the risk of hospitalization after vaccination”. Today’s MedPage.. “Since winter, the number of patients has decreased, but some patients are admitted to hospitals and ICUs daily with COVID-19. However, the risk of infection or hospitalization after vaccination is [very] Low” The agency’s announcement follows a recent report from Washington And Connecticut Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients were not completely vaccinated. Washington State Health Directors Umair Shah, MD and MPH said last month that unvaccinated residents aged 65 and over were admitted to COVID-19 10 times more than vaccinated residents. by Seattle Times.. Similarly, Connecticut’s Yale New Haven Health has six fully vaccinated people compared to the “hundreds” who have passed the health care system in the last few weeks and have not been fully vaccinated. Only COVID-19 patients were treated. by Hartford Courant.. Of those six, all were older and most had a fundamental state. Nothing needed intensive care and everyone was discharged. “These were patients who would have been at great risk of death a year ago, and they left the hospital and survived COVID without a serious illness,” said Yale New Haven Health Vice President. One Deborah Rhodes medical doctor said. Current.. Ryan Basen MedPage corporate and research team reports. He has been a journalist for over 10 years and has earned national and state honors in his research activities. He often writes about medical practice and business issues. follow us







