“Find Irregular Spots” – CBS Denver





(CBS4) – Colorado boasts over 300 sunny days a year.But all that sunlight, combined with our high altitude, puts us all More at risk Of the harmful effects of UV rays. This is one of the reasons why the incidence of skin cancer is so high in Colorado. May is Melanoma Awareness Month.on CBSN Denver, We talked Dr. Sabrina Newman, A dermatologist at Sky Ridge Medical Center for melanoma, the most deadly skin cancer. “Early detection is very important because it tends to be undiagnosed. If melanoma can be detected, it is very treatable. Therefore, if you ask a doctor to have a skin examination and you notice something new, the director It is very important to let the association-certified dermatologist know. “ read more: Colorado COVID: Governor’s Office to Renew State Face Mask Obligations to Meet CDC Guidelines Exposure to sunlight is a major risk factor for melanoma. But your skin type is also a big factor. “People who have very clean skin or are prone to burns are at increased risk. People who have more than 50 moles on their body, especially if they are irregular or larger. Family history of melanoma is also at risk. May increase. “ Dr. Newman recommends that you always pay attention to your skin and be aware of irregularities. read more: New legislation will help domestic violence criminals ensure that their guns are turned over “What I always tell patients is that when you look at your skin, you look for that place that is irregular and doesn’t look like anything else you have,” Dr. Newman said. Says. “Also, if you have an eternally altered place or develop symptoms such as itching or bleeding, they are something your doctor should see.” People with a family history of melanoma, or those at high risk due to genetics, may benefit from a new technique called full-body photography. “We actually provide an automated computerized full-body photo to identify new and changing moles. Computerized systems automatically go around new and changed things. There is a bit of artificial intelligence to do. Full-body photography is very helpful in detecting melanoma early and can minimize biopsy. “

Sunscreen is the easiest way to protect yourself, but Dr. Newman says there are other ways to prevent skin cancer. She recommends wearing a large hat and UV-blocking clothing and looking for shade whenever she is outside. When it comes to sunscreen, Dr. Newman recommends wearing at least SPF30 daily. She says she will switch to SPF 50 if she plans to stay outdoors for extended periods of time. “If you’re hesitant about sunscreens, we recommend choosing a mineral sunscreen,” says Dr. Newman. “Mineral sunscreens are basically a shield for the skin and divert UV rays.” Other news: Colorado Comeback: Many Restaurants Understaffed To Bring Patience When Eating Out For more information on recommended sunscreens, American Dermatological Association..

