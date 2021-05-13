Health
State urges parents to vaccinate children aged 12-15
The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to children aged 12 to 15 years, and the local health department has begun booking and bringing it to that age group. Meanwhile, the state is urging parents to get vaccines for all children over the age of 12.
Last year was a tough year for all of us, and our children feel it too. Lisa Sanchez Metropoulos is a parent who says the pandemic has a serious impact on her son. “I feel that for the past year, I’ve only told him” no. ” For sports, friends and family. “
Dr. Monahanna Attisha is a pediatrician at Michigan State University and Harley Children’s Hospital. “They missed a lot this year … these are important for the normal health and development of their children.” For some parents like Metropoulos, younger children are vaccinated. The word that you can do is welcome news. “I cried in my eyes. I finally no longer have to answer his question about when things can get back to normal … I could give him a date to look forward to. It was. “
As more children are vaccinated, it means more freedom for school, sports, and other activities. Dr. Hannah Attisha said, “My kids, like many kids, are tired of wearing masks, with weekly sports COVID tests, daily school screenings, and post-exposure. I’m sick of quarantine. “
Dr. Hannah Attisha says the vaccine helps put an end to some of the struggles children are facing. “The pandemic has had a major impact on their mental and emotional well-being. About their social and educational well-being.”
The state states that Pfizer’s adolescent clinical trials have shown 100% efficacy against symptomatological COVID-19. Groups aged 12 to 15 are important for vaccination planning because adolescents are carriers and are vulnerable to passing COVID to others. Veronica McNally is Chairman of the Fanny Strong Foundation and Founder of the I Vaccination Campaign. She says. “Adolescents may contribute to infection. Adolescents may be more likely to be infected than younger children. Outbreak studies have shown that adolescents have COVIDs, including infections of older household members. It has been shown that it can be infected efficiently. ”
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, said he could make a single appointment with a pediatrician to vaccinate a child and get caught up in a shot that he might have missed last year. I will. “Pfizer vaccines should be used in this age group, 12 to 15 years old. And, really importantly, as a parent, the vaccine should be given at the same time or on the same day as other vaccines. We also recommend inoculating. “
“One appointment allows you to go to your healthcare provider and get your child all vaccinated at once,” says Dr. Khaldun. She adds that the age group represents a significant population in Michigan. “This is just under 500,000 additional people, and 500,000 children aged 12 to 15 years who have just been vaccinated.” She said, “That is, fewer children need quarantine.” And fewer children will need to take regular tests. “
Veronica McNally says she is the mother who lost her daughter to whooping cough. That’s another reason she encourages all parents to vaccinate their children. Research shows that a majority or nearly a majority of parents plan to do just that. “According to the data … 46% -60% will vaccinate their children with COVID-19, and I am one of them.”
As with all age groups, people between the ages of 12 and 15 may have side effects from the vaccine, but experts say it is minor compared to COVID illness. McNally agrees. “These included pain at the injection site, more generally after the first dose, and after the second dose, symptoms such as fatigue, headache, and chills were more common. Most importantly, the symptoms resolved within a day or two. “
For parents who are struggling to schedule two doses for their child, health experts now say that the second shot can be given 4 days before and 2 weeks after the deadline. Even after two weeks, they say it’s still likely to be very effective.
For more information, see State. COVID vaccine Information page.
You can also visit I will vaccinate motion.
