COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports five new deaths and extends vaccination age eligibility to 23 years





The· Saskatchewan Government Announced 5 more dead COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wednesday and 223 new cases bring the total number of infections in the state to 43,926, of which 8,782 are variants of concern. Two deaths were reported in the far northeast zone. One was in the 60-69 year old group and the other was in the 70-79 year old group. Another death was reported in the north-central zone of the 70-79 age group, and two more deaths occurred in the northwest and Regina zones of the 80+ age group. read more: COVID-19 Rapid Inspection Begins at 4 Regina Catholic Schools For new COVID-19 cases, 7 are in the northwestern end, 9 in the northeastern end, 15 in the northwest, 12 in the central north, 6 in the northeast, and 71 in Saskatoon. Eight are in the central west, 28 are in the central east, 24 are in Regina, five are in the southwest, 17 are in the central south, and 15 are in the southeast. The story continues under the ad The state says that six new cases have pending residence information, while one case with pending residence information is currently assigned to the northwest zone. There were 41,381 virus recovery and 2,032 are considered active. According to the state, 161 people are hospitalized, 126 are inpatient and 35 are in intensive care. Eighteen of the ICU are in Regina and 14 are in Saskatoon. The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 212, with 17.3 new cases per 100,000. read more: COVID-19: Mixed message on AstraZeneca vaccine highlights public distrust and uncertainty The state conducted 3,415 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, stating that the total number of tests performed reached 812,142. Additional 8,415 doses COVID-19 vaccine It has been administered since the last report of the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 545,459. According to the state, 72% of people over the age of 40 are first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, 62% of people over the age of 30 and 53% of people over the age of 18 are first vaccinated. .. The story continues under the ad The age-based vaccination program in Saskatchewan will be extended from 8 am on Friday to over 23 years old.















Ford government will suspend initial doses of AstraZeneca as the risk of rare thrombotic disorders increases





Ford government will suspend initial doses of AstraZeneca as the risk of rare thrombotic disorders increases

