Pediatric patients with immunodeficiency showed T cell activity and humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2





Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from the patient. Color-enhanced image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

Data from a cohort of adult and pediatric patients with antibody deficiency show that patients who often do not have a protective immune response to infection or vaccination have strong T cell activity against SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins. Showed humoral immunity. The new study, led by researchers at the National Children’s Hospital, is the first to demonstrate a strong T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 in immunocompromised patients. “If the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 is actually defensive, it may suggest that adoptive T cell immunotherapy may benefit patients with more severe immunodeficiency.” Cell Enhancement and Technology (CETI) for Immunotherapy at Children’s National. “Through the Phase I T cell immunotherapy protocol under development, we plan to investigate the following: Coronavirus-Specific T cells may protect: marrow transplant, And in other immunodeficient populations. “ Studies published in Journal of Clinical ImmunologyPatients with antibody deficiency such as congenital immunodeficiency (IEI) and general immunodeficiency (CVID) Immune response To SARS-CoV-2. The findings suggest that vaccination may still be useful for this population. “This data suggests that many patients with antibody deficiency should be able to respond to the COVID-19 vaccine, and current studies at the National Institutes of Health and elsewhere have protected those responses. We are working on whether it can be targeted and sustainable, “Dr. Keller said. .. The T cell response of all COVID-19 patients was similar in size to healthy adult and pediatric convalescent participants. We call for additional studies to further define the quality of antibody responses and the longevity of immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in immunocompromised patients compared to Kinoshita and other healthy donors. Currently, there are few data on adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in these vulnerable populations. This study highlights antibody and T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 protein spikes based on sample sizes of 6 patients, including a family group of 3 children and their mothers. All had antibody deficiency and developed mild COVID-19 symptoms, but one child remained asymptomatic. A control participant was a father of the same family who tested positive for COVID-19 and another accidental adult (not a close relative) experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers took blood samples to test T cell responses in cell cultures and provided a comprehensive statistical analysis of adaptive immune responses. “This was a small group of patients, but the high rate of response suggests that many antibody-deficient patients are more likely to initiate an immune response to SARS-CoV-2.” Dr. Keller said. “To find out if other patients with primary immunodeficiency develop immunity after COVID-19 infection, additional research is needed and a large scale organized by collaborators at the Garvan Institute in Sydney. There is a possibility that it will be answered by international cooperation. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Hannah Kinoshita et al, Robust antibody and T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 in patients with antibody deficiency, Journal of Clinical Immunology (2021). Hannah Kinoshita et al, Robust antibody and T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 in patients with antibody deficiency,(2021). DOI: 10.1007 / s10875-021-01046-y Provided by

Children’s National Hospital





Citation information not provided in original format

