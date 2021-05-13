Ride to get the COVID Vaccine, On-Demand Pop-up Clinic, which is part of the latest push at Muskegon

Muskegon County, Michigan – COVID vaccine booking and boarding, and small group vaccination clinics are now available in Muskegon County, where authorities are struggling to raise vaccination rates.

This push occurred as the number of COVID deaths in Muskegon increased by another nine in the past week. According to Muskegon County public health records, total deaths increased from 322 reported on May 5 to 331 reported on May 13.

Multiple agencies work together to provide free transportation to those who need help getting to the vaccination site. Individuals only need to call the single number 231-332-4015 to find the vaccination site and set up transportation to it.

These services are in collaboration with Public Health-Muskegon County, Pioneer Resources, Health West, United Way of the Lakeshore, 211, and the Muskegon Area Transit System.

The need for transportation assistance became apparent when a resident said he couldn’t make an appointment at the local vaccination site at 10 am because he missed the bus, said the county’s public health director. Cathy Moore told MLive.

According to Moore, she said she would take the next bus at noon, so on-site health officials withheld her dose, but the woman did not arrive. She said she later found out that the bus wasn’t running that day.

“If we knew, we would have sent someone to pick her up,” Moore said. “Sometimes we are distracted by our work and can’t think of the challenges and barriers facing our population.”

Health officials have also found that rural clinics have been very successful. They believe that people can stay in their own community and get the help of people close to them, such as the VFW and the American Legion Hall. Moore said.

As a result, the health sector wants to provide vaccination opportunities for people where they are, including small groups. Moore advised small employers, sports clubs, churches, schoolgirls clubs, and even reading clubs to contact the health department 231-724-6246 to schedule a mini-vaccine clinic. She said that at least 20 people would be prioritized, but in some cases it could accommodate a smaller number.

“Even if people don’t accept us in our offer, we want to feel that we have made it as available as possible,” Moore said. “We need to try every possible way to make it available.”

Immunization rates are slowly rising from 41% on May 4th to 44% on Wednesday, May 11th. As of Wednesday, over 51% have started the vaccination process.

The number of older people is significantly higher, including more than 75% of those aged 65 and over.

Health officials are looking for ways to deliver the vaccine to people who can’t leave their homes, Moore said.

With the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine is now available to young people aged 12, school districts, including Whitehall and Monashores, are beginning to host clinics to serve these students, Moore said. I will.

Individuals over the age of 12 can also be vaccinated at ShapeCorp’s ongoing Mercy Health vaccination site at 17024 Taft Road in Spring Lake.click Here To find an appointment.

Children aged 12 can also be vaccinated at Meyer, Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

Other vaccination sites can be found at: www.maskupmuskegon.org..

According to the Ministry of Health, another 675 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Muskegon County last week. This is a 4.6% increase, slightly higher than the 4.5% increase last week.

Mercy Health reported 32 patients admitted to COVID in Muskegon on Thursday, May 13. Twelve of them were in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilator.

The Ministry of Health provided information on 7 of the 9 additional deaths recorded since May 5. They were an 86-year-old man who died on May 5, the day after his diagnosis. A 50-year-old man who died on May 7 after being diagnosed on April 29. A 66-year-old man who died on May 8 after being diagnosed on April 29. A 70-year-old man who died on May 9 after being diagnosed on April 12. A 51-year-old man who died on May 9 after being diagnosed on April 21. A 60-year-old woman who died on May 10 after being diagnosed on May 5. A 66-year-old man who died on May 10, the day after the diagnosis.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, the cumulative number of cases in Muskegon County on Thursday, May 13 was 14,895.

There are 2,166 cases of people under the age of 20, an increase of 142 cases since May 5. 2,586 cases among people in their twenties, an increase of 137 cases from May 5th. 2,397 cases in their 30s, 100 cases increased. 2,266 people in their 40s, 79 more. Up to 2,136 people in their 50s and 48 people. 1,684 out of people in their 60s, up to 40 years old. Up to 942 and 24 people in their 70s. 642 people over 80 years old up to 12 years old. There were another 76 cases of unknown age.

Ottawa County reported 32,002 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 700 cases from May 5. The death toll increased by 5 to 397.

In Oceana County, there have been 2,562 cases and 51 deaths since May 5, with an increase in 46 cases and 2 deaths.

The health sector has “pop-up” vaccines at various companies, events and elsewhere, including Saturday’s bike celebration in Baldwin, True North food distribution in Fremont on May 26, and the New Ella Farmers Market in June. Organized a clinic. 22. Click for a complete list Here..

There is also a walk-in with all three vaccines available at all District Health No. 10 locations Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 1:30 pm to 6:20 pm We offer a clinic.

