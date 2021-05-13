Coronavirus: Studies show that the majority of infected children may not show typical symptoms





Toronto-A new study shows that the majority of children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. As a result, the authors of the study state that more caution is needed when screening children for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), also found that children with COVID-19 may have poor clinical outcomes such as hospitalization and mechanical ventilation. “The poor clinical outcome rate in children is relatively low compared to adults, but 5-6% still require hospitalization. Of hospitalized patients, 18% require critical care and 4%. I needed a ventilator for breathing, “said UAB’s clinical researcher and lead author of the study. Press release.. The findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal on Thursday. Science report.. Research will come later Health Canada And that US Food and Drug Administration Recently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in children over the age of 12. UAB researchers examined data on 12,306 pediatric patients with COVID-19 confirmed in the laboratory throughout the United States. The study reported that 18.8% of these children had symptoms such as fever, malaise, muscle and joint pain, odor and taste disturbances, and 16.5% had respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. I have. The study also found that 13.9% of children had gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, 8.1% had skin symptoms such as a rash and 4.8% had headaches. Researchers reported that non-Hispanic black children and COVID-19 Hispanic children were at increased risk of hospitalization compared to white children. However, they said the risks of needing a critical care or ventilator were similar among children of all racial backgrounds. The researchers said the risk of hospitalization was similar across genders. Researchers say they couldn’t outline the length of hospital stay for the affected children due to the lack of available data. The senior author of the Pankaj Arora study, a physician scientist in the UAB’s Department of Cardiovascular Disease, said racial disparities should be taken into account when prioritizing immunization of children. “Once teens are vaccinated, we need to make the vaccine available to all eligible children, especially those in minority groups and high-risk households,” Arora said. Said in the announcement. The results of this study suggest that children and adolescents with COVID-19 may have a milder illness than adults, but Arora says caution is needed for school to resume. I will. “Important points from this study are that children with COVID-19 require enhanced screening and precautions, including low screening thresholds, accessibility to laboratories, and vaccination of qualified teenagers. That’s what you do, “said Arora. He added that these strategies may need to be strengthened among children of racial minorities to reduce “existing COVID-19-related health inequalities.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos