Lee Health, Walgreens and CVS give shots

Lee Health and several national pharmacy chains are currently offering reservations for ages 12-15 to obtain a Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

The Lee County Hospital System announced on Thursday that anyone over the age of 12 can get the vaccine by making an appointment at www.leehealth.org. They do not have to be patients in the hospital system.

Also on Thursday, the CDC relaxed guidelines for wearing masks indoors.

New guidance allows fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks and keep a certain distance from others in most places.

The rules still require wearing masks in crowded indoor environments such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but restrictions on resuming work or school can be relaxed.

In addition, agencies no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in the crowd, which could enable greater capacity at sporting events.

At Lee Health, a parent or authorized guardian must accompany the minor taking the shot and a mask is required to enter the Lee Health facility.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Health, said: , Said in a news release on Thursday.

“We bring our children to all parents to get this potentially life-saving vaccine,” Antonucci said.

The COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, is safe and effective enough to be given to teens, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

Teens and older, ages 16 and 17, have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was approved in December. The other two vaccines approved for use in the United States, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, were not available to minors as research is still underway.

Walgreens offers a 12-15 year old appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine, according to its website.

According to Walgreens, parents or guardians must complete online registration for persons under the age of 13, and all minors must be present to be vaccinated.

CVS Health also offers shots to this age group, and according to its website, reservations can be made at 5,600 locations nationwide.

Collier County’s NCH Healthcare System plans to provide Pfizer vaccines to people over the age of 12 at the next initial vaccination clinic scheduled for early June, said NCH spokesman Shawn McConnell. I am.

Publix pharmacies are not currently implementing Pfizer vaccines to vaccinate this age group, according to spokeswoman Maria Brous.

Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Interim Head of Quality and Patient Safety at Lee Health, said he encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.

“We have years of research and data on this type of vaccine and it’s safe and effective,” said Stovall, who is trained in pediatric infections.

Lee Health requires all self-scheduled bookings to be made online. Authorities are urging the public not to call hospitals and clinics to inquire about vaccine reservations in order to overwhelm the telephone system and prevent others from arriving at the clinic.