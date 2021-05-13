NPHCDA is partnering with the military for COVID-19 vaccination in dangerous areas





Dr. Faisalsh Ive, Secretary-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said Thursday that the agency would work with the military to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to Nigerians living in threatened areas. Shuaib revealed that correspondents are monitoring at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly virtual COVID-19 briefing. According to him, the federal government learned from the success of the polio eradication program after it was certified to eradicate polio in 2020 and was ready to adopt the same measures to defeat COVID-19. He said the country experienced a delay in eradicating polio because of the anxiety in the northeast that made it difficult for healthcare workers to access some settlements. He said the situation then led the federal government to work with the military to deliver polio vaccine to the affected areas. Shuaib said: “This first stage of vaccination did not focus on people in areas where security is at stake. We focused on healthcare professionals and people over the age of 50. “For internally displaced persons camps, there is a program to deliver vaccines to them. “We are also working with development partners to ensure that these residents of internally displaced persons camps have access to vaccines, and because of their vulnerable nature, correctional facilities and We also prioritize vaccination. Get the vaccine. One of the core elements of the COVAX facility is fairness. “So we incorporated this into our program to ensure fairness with respect to vaccines,” Shuiab said. He also said that Nigeria started taking a second dose of the vaccine to those who took the first dose. According to him, Nigeria received 4 million doses in two separate doses.The first 2 million was for the first dose

