Health
What the Onondaga County Chief Health Officer does and does not do under the new mask rules
Syracuse, NY-If Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 -And your friends are completely vaccinated-you go out and have fun this weekend.
No mask. Even indoors.
This is advice from Dr. Indugupta, the highest public health authority in Onondaga County. Disease Control Center We have issued new guidance to loosen mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.
“You have everything,” she said, “to protect each other.”
However, according to Gupta, there are serious warnings for people who are partially or not vaccinated at all.
And she said vaccinated people should remember that many people start to take off their masks indoors and outdoors.
For example, Gupta said it was comfortable to walk outside without a mask. She is eating indoors with her vaccinated friends.
“It’s a huge incentive,” she said she was vaccinated. “You give people something to make them happy with their decisions.”
But at Wegmans, she will still wear a mask. The stranger she comes in contact with may or may not be vaccinated. She added that it was a caution and a respect for others.
Ryan McMahon, an executive in Onondaga County, said he stopped wearing masks outside. “I’m looking forward to this,” he said. “We need to find that balance again.”
McMahon added that even with the new guidelines, many may find it more comfortable to wear a mask indoors. “If they want to wear a mask that’s okay,” he said.
Guidance from the CDC is still out this afternoon. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky said this afternoon that corporate and community leaders will continue to publish mask guidance based on local needs. Governor Andrew Cuomo said state health officials are considering new guidelines this afternoon.
Gupta added that the virus still spreads rapidly and can have fatal consequences. She talked about her home country, India. There, the virus spreads and is killed at an alarming rate among unvaccinated people.
She talked to her family there and said that over time she persuaded them to take their shots. She said others got sick but recovered. She said some family friends had died.
People who have been two weeks since the second or last shot are considered fully vaccinated. She said that only a few fully vaccinated people were infected with the coronavirus in Onondaga County.
Among vaccinated people, the virus has fewer options for spreading. But in India, she said, it was too early for unvaccinated people to celebrate at weddings and other large gatherings.
“It was very disappointing,” she said. “Once you come, it’s a problem,” she said, comparing the spread among unvaccinated people to a wildfire in California.
For now, she advises her family to stay at home as much as possible until vaccinated. “It was very difficult,” she said. “Many” things you shouldn’t do “. But they listen. “
Do you have story ideas or news tips that you would like to share with reporters in the Syracuse area?Please contact me from Email, twitter, Facebook Or at 315-470-2274.
