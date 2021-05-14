COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 begins with LI

This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Matthew Chayes, Scott Eidler, Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Bart Jones And David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

Long Island launched high gear on Thursday with the latest eligible group, COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 years.

Nassau County officials, along with local hospital leaders, staged an event where some of the group’s first long islanders took their shots.

“Being able to vaccinate a new age group gives us even closer to defeating the virus,” said Laura Curran, Nassau County executive.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Monday, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an OK on Wednesday.A few hours later, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Added state approval..

What you need to know Nassau County Officials, An event was held on Thursday with local hospital leaders, and some of the first long islanders aged 12 to 15 took their shots. Approved by FDA on Monday Pfizer vaccines and CDCs between the ages of 12 and 15 issued OK on Wednesday. A few hours later, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo added state approval. COVID-19 indicators continued to decline across the state Data released Thursday hit a low that wasn’t seen in a few months. And the CDC has relaxed some masks and social distance rules.

Meanwhile, key COVID-19 statistics continued to decline across the state on Thursday. And as a big step towards recovering the pre-pandemic life The CDC relaxed mask rules and social distance requirements for fully vaccinated Americans In most indoor and outdoor settings.

On Thursday afternoon, at St Mary of the Isle Roman Catholic Church in Long Beach, “vaxmobile” began giving Pfizer vaccine to some of the newly qualified youth.

Vehicles operated by Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital will head to Freeport’s De La Salle School on Friday afternoon, where several people of the same age group will receive shots.

Karan attended an event held Thursday at Nassau Community College in Garden City. There, at the young age of 12, newly qualified people began taking Pfizer shots. The county has partnered with Northwell Health for a four-day “student vaccination” event at the university.





Nassau officials said they are accepting 500 high school students a day until Sunday. Eligible young people can sign up for or enter the county website.

New York City also began vaccination of newly qualified age groups on Thursday, said health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Some “on the fence”

Local pharmacists said their customers were still tense while the large health system and elected officials advertised the expanding age group.

Nidin Mohan, who owns a New Island pharmacy in Deer Park and co-owns a West Islip pharmacy in West Islip, said customers are “at risk” and are looking for vaccine safety data. It was.

“I’ll give them the data available so far, but I won’t push my parents,” he said. “I understand anxiety. I work to provide information so they can make informed decisions. Every day, more parents ask about vaccination of their children. I am. ”

Mohan added that he did not carry the Pfizer version of the vaccine due to the strict storage requirements initially.

Pfizer vaccines had to be stored at extremely low temperatures, which many independent pharmacies could not afford.

“Since then, the state has sent us Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions of the vaccine,” he said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is currently the only version approved in the United States for people under the age of 18.

Separately, Moderna said the vaccine was 96% effective between the ages of 12 and 17, according to a study conducted last week on more than 3,200 participants. Moderna and Pfizer are also conducting a survey of children under the age of 12.

Karan also advised returning seniors on Thursday to plan for county police medics to come home and issue a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We want everyone to be able to take shots,” he said at a press conference in Mineola.

Elderly people returning home can make a reservation by calling the county’s senior hotline (516-227-9590).

Statistics continue to fall in New York

The COVID-19 index continued to decline across the state in data released Thursday, reaching a low that was not seen in months.

The state-wide seven-day average of positive test results from Wednesday was 1.25%, the lowest since October 22nd. The average was 1.10% in Long Island and 1.07% in New York City.

The daily number of positive test results for the entire state was 1.08%.

Across the state, 22 people died Wednesday due to virus-related causes, including one in Nassau and two in Suffolk.

The state-wide hospitalization fell by 76 to 1,852, the lowest level since November 14, the governor’s office said.

The number of newly confirmed cases was 107 in Nassau, 123 in Suffolk, and 855 in New York City.

More incentives in New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced in a recent attempt to seduce and vaccinate New Yorkers that coronavirus injections have a future dimension to French fries and burgers, giving them a chance to win concert tickets.

Food is from Shake Shack and tickets are from Global Citizen Live and Governors Ball.

Those who have already been vaccinated can present their vaccine card in exchange for a free side dish of french fries.

Earlier this week, De Blasio announced that the city would offer gift cards that could be used in the public market to those who agreed to vaccinate.

Sign up for COVID-19 Text Alert newsday.com/text..