



Nearly 4.1 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated or have been vaccinated with the first coronavirus, according to the latest state vAX data. Nearly 3.1 million people in the state are currently fully vaccinated, according to Thursday’s daily vaccine report. Governor Charlie Baker said the state is on track to reach its goal of 4.1 million fully vaccinated by early June. The list of cities and towns at high risk for coronavirus has also continued to shrink, declining for the fifth straight week as “vaccine power” is reducing virus rates across the state. There are six communities in this week’s high-risk “red” zone, down from 13 last week and 26 last week, as shown by a weekly Public Health Service report. This week’s Red Zone includes Edgartown, New Bedford, Acushnet, Taunton, Lowell and Lawrence. Meanwhile, on Thursday, state health officials reported nine new virus deaths and 616 new cases. Viral cases have declined significantly in the last two weeks during the deployment of vax. The state’s estimated number of active cases is currently 15,833, down from the estimated 36,775 cases of activity a few weeks ago. The 15,833 cases have the lowest estimated active cases since the state began reporting on November 2. Deaths from nine new viruses on Thursday brought the total number of confirmed deaths in the state to 17,722. The 7-day average of confirmed deaths decreased to 6, which is the lowest pandemic mortality rate. State-wide hospitalizations are also declining as state vaccine deployments. The total number of hospitalized patients on Thursday decreased by 43 to a total of 385. The last time there were less than 400 COVID patients at a Massachusetts hospital was October 28th. A total of 620 staff and students from schools in Massachusetts tested positive for the coronavirus last week. This is a 49 decrease from last week’s report.

