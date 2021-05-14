Connect with us

Vaccination eligibility changed to 23+ on Friday, 223 new COVID cases

State age-based vaccination program qualifications are currently over 26 years old. Effective Friday, May 14th at 8am, your qualifications will be extended to over 23 years old. Remains over 18 years old in the North Saskatchewan Management District. This applies to all vaccination clinics: booked bookings, drive-throughs / walk-ins, pharmacies, mobile clinics.

Priority frontline workers are also eligible.A list of those professions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility.. Eligible priority groups can visit a drive-through or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an SHA appointment. You can make a reservation through the system. High-priority front-line workers are required to provide proof of employment (salary statement, letter from employer, or copy of professional license) at the time of vaccination.

Residents over the age of 26 can book online www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). You can also participate in scheduled drive-throughs and book at participating pharmacies. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.. Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination.

The Saskatchewan Department of Health plans drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics throughout the state. For the addresses and opening hours of these clinics, see. www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

A current list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. Use the map tool to find a participating pharmacy near you.

The Vaccination Clinic in Drayton, North Dakota has changed its opening hours. Eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers can receive the vaccine on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10 am and 6 pm.

Anyone who experiences a severe or abnormal reaction after COVID-19 vaccination can call 811 to report. People who experience severe reactions such as dyspnea should call 911. Adverse events that may be associated with vaccination are reported for the following purposes: Continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 223 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on May 13, bringing the total to 43,926 cases across the state. There are three new COVID cases in the Weiburn region, 33 active cases, and 196 active cases in the southeastern region.

Thirty cases tested outside the state have been added to the following zones: Far Northeast, 10; Northwest, 4; Northeast, 1; Central West, 1; Central East, 1; Saskatoon, 4; and Regina, 4.

There are five new deaths reported today. One death in a group aged 60-69 from the Far Northeast; two deaths in a group aged 70-79 from the Far Northeast and North Central Zones. Two people died from groups over the age of 80 in the northwest and Regina Zone.

The new case is in the next zone. Far Northeast, 9; Northwest, 15; North Central, 12; Northeast, 6; Saskatoon, 71; Central West, 8; Central East, 28; Regina, 24; Southwest, 5; South Central, 17; Southeast, 15 . Six new cases hold residence information. One case with pending residence information was assigned to the northwest zone.

There are a total of 41,381 collections, including 232 new collections as of May 13, and 2,032 cases are considered active.

There are 161 people in the hospital, and 126 are receiving inpatient treatment. Northwest, 5; North Central, 4; Saskatoon, 57; Central East, 4; Regina, 41; Southwest, 4; South Central, 6; Southeast, 4.35 people in the intensive care unit. Northwest, one person. North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 14; Central East, 1; and Regina, 18.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 212 (17.3 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Reported vaccine

An additional 8,415 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 545,459.

The 8,415 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far Northeast, 125; Northwest, 793; North Central, 427; Northeast, 315; Saskatoon, 1,404; Central West, 468; Central East, 484; Regina, 1,832; Southwest, 452; South Central, 538; and Southeast, 983. 282 doses were given with the area of ​​residence on hold.

72% of people over the age of 40 receive the first dose. 62% of people over the age of 30 receive the first dose. 53% of people over the age of 18 receive the first dose.

There were 3,415 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 11, including 188 tests in the southeastern region.

To date, 812,142 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 11, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 681,974 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 868,331.

As of May 12, screening in Saskatchewan identified 8,782 variants of concern, reported in the following zones: Far Northeast, 8; Northwest, 346; North Central, 261; Northeast, 52; Saskatoon, 1,152; Central West, 94; Central East, 409; Regina, 4,299; Southwest, 285; South Central, 634; Southeast, 902 .. There are 142 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are 170 new strain results reported today. Of the 3,668 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 3,606 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 53 are P.1 (Brazil), and 9 are B.1.351 (SA).

Total number of health care workers, breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, and current number of variants of concern identified Detailed statistics on http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Keep your garage sale safe

Spending more time at home may have meant cleaning those closets and basement corners, and you’re ready for a garage sale. Guidance for all garage sales is based on outdoor, currently approved collection limits, and physical distance, which are generally safer than indoors.

It will not be sold in the garage. A table can be installed in front of the garage door opening. However, the customer must be outside the building.

For complete guidance on garage sales, see. https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open- saskatchewan-Planning / Guidelines / Garden and Garage Sale-Guidelines

Negative COVID-19 test results on your mobile phone

Starting Wednesday, May 19th, you may be notified via an automated text messaging system that your COVID-19 test is negative. In preparation for this notification option, starting Friday, May 14, the Saskatchewan Department of Health (SHA) will introduce data collection through drive-through and online request forms for static test sites. All patients with a positive COVID-19 test will continue to receive public health calls, provide self-quarantine instructions, and complete contact tracing questions. If the COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive the result by text message on your mobile phone.

During the COVID-19 test, you will be asked to give permission to receive a negative test result by text message. These text messages are identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Department of Health and are asked to confirm that they are the correct recipients of the results. If you are not the correct recipient and you are provided with the wrong contact number, the Saskatchewan Department of Health will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person. You will not be asked for personal information by text message.

