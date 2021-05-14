6 Massachusetts Towns and Towns at High Risk and Slow Spread of Coronavirus





The list of cities and towns at high risk for coronavirus continues to shrink, declining for the fifth straight week as “vaccine power” reduces virus rates across the state. “This is evidence of the power and importance of these vaccines,” Governor Charlie Baker said this week following a tour of Moderna’s Norwood lab. this week Massachusetts saw the first day with zero deaths After June 30th. There are six communities in this week’s high-risk “red” zone, down from 13 last week and 26 last week, as shown by a weekly Public Health Service report. This week’s Red Zone includes Edgartown, New Bedford, Acushnet, Taunton, Lowell and Lawrence. Seven towns, including Brockton, have been removed from the list as red continues to disappear from the state’s high-risk map of coronavirus. Acushnet noticed that he was in the red zone this week after being listed as yellow last week. This indicates that the spread of the virus is increasing, even though the virus is decreasing in most of the states. Brockton, who was hit, spent much of his pandemic in the red, and Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said the city “worked hard and worked hard” to reduce the infection. “The city has been devastated by COVID, but now it looks like it’s heading in the right direction. In a statement, Sullivan vaccinated all residents and was as safe and fast as possible. It is highly recommended that you continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities to return. Town-by-town coronavirus risk data quantifies risk levels on a red, highest, yellow, green, and gray scale. As of Thursday, 3.72 million Massachusetts residents had been injected with at least the first coronavirus, and 2.77 million were fully vaccinated, according to state health data. Governor Charlie Baker said his goal was to vaccinate up to 4.1 million adults. The number of cities and towns in the Red Zone has bounced from a peak of 229 in mid-January to a previous minimum of 14 in early March. Since then, the list of high-risk communities has grown to 77 for four consecutive weeks before it has subsided in the last five years.

