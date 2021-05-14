COVID-19: Fatigue and mood disorders associated with post-COVID-19 syndrome





Patients diagnosed with Edmonton-Post-COVID-19 Syndrome, or so-called COVID-19 “long-distance transporter,” may experience symptoms such as mood disorders, malaise, and cognitive impairment and return to normal life. Can be difficult. For recent research. Mayo Clinic Study, Published on WednesdayFound that malaise was the most commonly reported symptom of patients being treated for post-COVID-19 syndrome. Of those studied, 80% reported abnormal malaise, 59% had respiratory complaints, and a similar percentage had neurological complaints. More than one-third of patients have difficulty with findings, including findings from the first 100 patients who participated in the COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation Program (CARP) to evaluate and treat Mayo Clinic’s post-COVID-19 syndrome. There was said to do the basic daily routines, and only one in three patients resumed their normal work at work. “Most of the patients we worked with required physiotherapy, occupational therapy, or brain rehabilitation to deal with perceived cognitive impairment,” said CARP’s medical director and lead author of the study. One Greg Vanichkachorn said in a press release. “Many patients were tired, but more than half also reported thought problems commonly known as” brain fog. ” And more than one-third of patients had problems with basic life activities. Many patients were unable to resume normal work for at least several months. “ Patients involved in the study were evaluated and treated between June 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, with an average of 93 days after infection with COVID-19. The average age of the participants was 45 years. Most patients in this study had no pre-existing condition before being infected with COVID-19, and many did not experience severe COVID-19 symptoms that required hospitalization. “Most patients have had normal or non-diagnostic test and diagnostic imaging results, despite their debilitating symptoms. That is one of the diagnostic challenges. [post-COVID-19 syndrome] We will respond in a timely and effective manner, “says Vanichkachorn. The so-called COVID-19 long-haul carrier has been talking about the long-term health effects of the disease since the early days of the pandemic. And more and more research is being done on how symptoms after COVID-19 can affect. To the patient. A review of nine long-term studies published in Nature Medicine in March examined the frequency of symptoms in long-haul carriers. The most common included fatigue, Shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder. Three studies in France, the United Kingdom and China showed that 25-30% of patients reported sleep disorders weeks after recovery from COVID-19. Also, in a cohort of 402 survivors in Italy hospitalized for COVID-19, 56% were tested positive for at least one mental state, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Reported by some COVID-19 long haul carriers Improvement of symptoms After vaccination, researchers are still calling for further research on the long-term effects of the disease. “As the pandemic continues, more patients will experience symptoms long after infection. Healthcare providers need to know what to look for and how to best meet their needs. Yes, “says Vanichkachorn. ..

..





