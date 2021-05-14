Health
Lacrosse health professionals answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
Lacrosse health experts are encouraged by the CDC and FDA to approve children aged 12 to 15 years to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
If I am already infected with COVID-19, do I need to be vaccinated?
Doctors say people infected with COVID-19 should still be vaccinated. Mayo Clinic health system experts say there are two reasons.
“It’s not yet clear exactly how long they will last and how long they will protect you,” said Dr. Nipny Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Mayo Clinic Rochester. “Perhaps the length of time varies from person to person, depending on the severity of your illness. Whether there is an underlying immune system problem.
“Second, with new variants on the market, it is unclear whether the original type of COVID-19 will provide adequate protection for the new variants.”
How safe is the vaccine?
Many concerns revolve around the idea that vaccines have flooded the masses. But lacrosse doctors and researchers say that most of the time, money is the main reason vaccines take years. Money wasn’t an issue as so many healthcare professionals were involved in this process this year.
The same research steps and safety measures as in clinical trials continued as usual. Studies show that the vaccine is more than 90% effective. Serious side effects remain rare. According to Megan Meller, an infection preventive physician at the Gundersen Health System, the SARS outbreak since 2003 has actually saved vaccine developers time this time.
“We didn’t have to do much R & D this time,” says Meller. “We already had the technology, so we were able to jump into clinical trials right away. The two companies have different backgrounds around the world to actually show that vaccines are safe and effective. Registered hundreds of thousands of people from. “
What are the side effects?
Vaccines are designed to provide our body’s practice against viruses like COVID-19. Doctors say that when our body’s immune system is activated, we may experience symptoms that make us feel sick. Vaccine trials are designed to determine if the vaccine caused severe symptoms, but those trials show that it is very rare.
“More worrisome, when looking for serious effects of any kind, they are not really obvious in the first trial and immunize millions of people to start seeing these very rare side effects. “Dr. John Oholo said he was an associate professor at the Mayo Clinic.
Common side effects include arm pain and injection site pain and redness in the first 72 hours, chills and fever, malaise, body pain, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Do you need shots of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
According to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was 80% effective, compared to 90% for both doses. A single dose may seem more convenient, but lacrosse health professionals say it’s best not to gamble or schedule a second dose.
“Currently, we are facing many battles, especially when we are thinking about variants,” said Meghan Buechel, an infection preventive physician at the Gundersen Health System. “Receiving this second dose is essential to get the full protection that is very much needed during these times.”
Is the vaccine safe for children?
The CDC Advisory Board has turned Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15 into a green light. The FDA granted approval earlier this week. Pfizer’s clinical trial found no cases among fully vaccinated students who participated in the clinical trial. Healthcare experts say the children responded well in clinical trials. Any symptoms they experience are the same as adults.
This opens the door to 17 million children aged 12 to 15 years, who make up just over 5% of the US population. Dr. Rajapakse said these vaccinations would help the school.
“In the process of a pandemic, we know that some children and teenagers are truly suffering from social isolation, loss of educational opportunities, and reduced physical activity,” Rajapakse said. “They are really in a position to get more by getting vaccinated.”
