COVID-19 vaccine: prevented 11,700 deaths

New Public Health England ( PHE ). Analysis shows By the end of April, the COVID-19 vaccination program had prevented the deaths of 11,700 people over the age of 60 in the United Kingdom. This is an additional 1,300 people since the last update.

The analysis suggests for the first time in the United Kingdom that patients over the age of 65 were prevented from at least 33,000 hospitalizations over the same period.

This study compared the number of deaths observed with the number of deaths that would have been expected if the vaccine had not been given during this period.

Using this method PHE It is estimated that by the end of April, about 11,700 deaths had been prevented. There are 9,900 people aged 80 and over, 1,500 people aged 70-79, and 300 people aged 60-69.

The expected number of deaths from COVID-19 was estimated using actual data on how effective the vaccine is in preventing death and vaccine intake.

The new analysis also provides further evidence that vaccines are very effective in preventing hospitalization, especially in the elderly.

By the end of April, about 3,900 people between the ages of 65 and 74, 13,100 between the ages of 75 and 84, and 16,000 over the age of 85 had been blocked.

The number of hospitalizations prevented can be estimated by considering the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalizations, the scope of the vaccine, and the observed hospitalizations, and through modeling.

This work takes into account the direct effects of the vaccine. There is now clear and increasing evidence that vaccines help reduce infections. Therefore, the vaccination program may have prevented more deaths and hospitalizations.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said:

In just a few months, our COVID-19 vaccine saved more than 11,700 lives and blocked more than 33,000 hospitalizations. After a painful and difficult year, it’s worth noting. It has saved tens of thousands of parents, children, siblings, friends, and loved ones, as well as millions who did not have to feel the effects of their horrific loss. This further proves that vaccination is one of the most important things in life. Once the jab is offered, don’t hesitate to secure this protection for yourself or others.

Dr. Mary Ramsey, Vaccination Officer PHE ,Said:

We can see that vaccines have already saved many lives and have a significant impact on preventing people from becoming seriously ill and thereby protecting our hospitals. As these numbers emphasize, vaccination can save your life and prevent you from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. It also greatly reduces the chance of getting infected or infecting others. It is important to get both doses of your vaccine when you are offered it.

COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

The COVID-19 vaccination program continues at a record pace and it is wonderful to see that it has already had an incredible impact on the country. No matter where you come from, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background, be sure to book your vaccine when the time comes. This is an easy way to join our journey to get out of the pandemic only once.

The data presented are the results of people who received the first dose of the vaccine.

Another analysis shows that COVID-19 protection against hospitalization and death is further increased after the second dose.

Future analyzes will include the effects of the second dose as more individuals are vaccinated and develop an immune response to the second dose.