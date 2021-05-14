Answers to questions about COVID-19 vaccination

Dr. Peter Barckett

Baseball is called American entertainment, and last month’s revival of Major League Baseball shows more than just a warm climate. Seeing a limited crowd gather outside also brings hope to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Baseball not only offers more than a welcome pastime after a tough year, but also about how to understand where we were and where we are suffering in a pandemic. It also provides a full metaphor for.

Like a rookie baseball player, when COVID-19 appeared on the world stage over a year ago, we were all drafted into a team we didn’t choose. Well, after doing parts such as hand washing, social distance, wearing a mask, we find ourselves in something similar to the Seventh Inning Stretch. This is your chance to pause and leave your seat to check your scoreboard before the final push to end the game.

We have already vaccinated children aged 16 to 17 for several weeks, but the Food and Drug Administration now approves the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. This is another big step in the fight against COVID-19. Many of my patients are asking what vaccination means to them and their families. In this month’s column, I would like to share the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine and safety.

I was vaccinated. What is a safe activity for me now?

Once fully vaccinated, about two weeks after the last vaccination, you can start a lot of things you quit because of the pandemic.

If you are fully vaccinated, you can:

Gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or 6 feet away.

Spend time indoors with unvaccinated people in one other household (for example, with relatives who all live together) without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet away I will visit you). From COVID-19 (ie, older relatives or immunocompromised people).

Participate in outdoor activities without wearing a mask, except in certain crowded environments and venues.

Fully vaccinated people will also find it easier to travel within the United States because they do not need to be tested before or after their domestic trip or self-quarantine after their domestic trip.

However, we are still learning how the vaccine protects you from new COVID-19 mutants. This means that doctors continue to recommend following COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distance and wearing masks when around strangers indoors. For example, keep wearing a mask when buying groceries and avoid tight, enclosed spaces with poor air flow.

I received my first vaccination. Do I really need to take a second dose?

For complete protection from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both doses should be obtained. A single dose provides some protection, but the full extent and duration of protection is unknown. A single dose may not be as useful as a second dose. Given the spread of the virus and the serious health risks it poses, a second dose is highly recommended.

Is it safe to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

After the suspension, the FDA and CDC reaffirmed the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was initially suspended because doctors discovered a very rare side effect that caused blood clots in some female patients. However, additional studies found that this side effect occurred in only 15 of the 8 million or more doses. If you have a history of stroke or low platelet count, it is advisable to consult your healthcare provider about which vaccine to take, even if you are about one in a million likely to be affected by this side effect. I will.

And remember – COVID-19 is a deadly disease that kills 1 in 100 infected people. If you encounter an illness, vaccination gives you a much higher chance of survival. There is really no relative risk comparison.

Are there any side effects of vaccination?

After vaccination, many people experience arm pain at the injection site. Some patients report that the second shot can cause mild flu-like symptoms such as pain, malaise, chills, and low-grade fever. I tell patients that these reactions are a sign that your immune system is functioning. The side effects of COVID-19 vaccination are generally short-lived and can be managed with Tylenol and rest. The relative risk of side effects of the vaccine is inferior to the risk of death from COVID-19.

How many people are vaccinated in Kitsap County?

By May 11, 107,107 people in Kitsap County had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is about 39% of the people in the county. 32% of Kitsap people are fully vaccinated (876,426).

The more people vaccinated with Kitsap, the safer our entire community will be. Think of the COVID-19 epidemic as a chain reaction caused by a row of dominoes. If the dominoes are lined up on the edge, flipping one will cause the dominoes behind to fall to the next domino and the entire line to collapse. Vaccination is like removing dominoes from the line. As more people are vaccinated, the spacing between blocks increases until one domino falls or an isolated COVID-19 infection does not spread to others.

To date, more than 100 million people across the United States (almost half of the adults targeted in the United States) have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. People who have received this large number of vaccinations give us hope. This means that vaccinated people are very unlikely to get seriously ill and are less likely to spread the disease. In addition, the more people who avoid the infection, the less likely it is that COVID will have to mutate into a more dangerous or more infectious strain.

When I talked to patients about COVID vaccination, I found that most patients were enthusiastic about vaccination for a variety of reasons. Some people are aware of the high risk of COVID-19 complications and want to protect their health. Some people want to return to their grandchildren’s visit. Others want to get rid of the virus so that businesses can reopen and community events are safer.

Last weekend I was walking down the street with my kids and saw a neighbor in the yard throwing baseball at his son. This image reminds me of the most powerful reason I have been working to vaccinate myself and distribute the vaccine to others. Vaccination offers the opportunity to pass on a better world to the next generation. That is the promise of vaccines. Extensive vaccination has put an end to smallpox. It has eradicated polio from the United States and dramatically reduced the number of measles cases seen in this country. It will be an incredible legacy that will be passed down to the next generation.

Peter Barkett, MD, practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Silverdale. He lives in Bremerton.