Expansion of vaccinations for some parents and adolescents in Sedgwick County

Wichita, Kansas (KWCH)-A shot of relief when some parents and children in Sedgwick County were infected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday provided Sedgwick County with the first day that the vaccine would be available to adolescents in the age group of 12-15 years. Currently, the focus is shifting to ongoing work to prepare vaccines for children under the age of 12.

On Thursday, 12-year-old Tommy Hladky from Sedgwick County was waiting.

“You can brag to your friends that you’ve been vaccinated,” he said after getting his first Pfizer shot.

Julie Basarab, Hladky’s mother, said she was relieved to have the opportunity to vaccinate her son.

“We have confirmed that everything has been processed, following the FDA to CDC and KDHE,” she said.

Basarab said he applied for vaccinations for a 12-year-old child Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s very important for us to vaccinate our children,” she said.

It will be a hopeful summer for Hladky.

“We go to Florida and meet my grandparents,” he said.

Next year, we will cross our fingers even in the less restrictive grades.

“Wearing a mask is not fun,” said Basarab. “You don’t see facial expressions. You don’t get any interaction, and it’s great to be able to give the kids the opportunity to get it back.”

Wichita’s Redbud Pediatrics is also preparing to provide the vaccine in the next two weeks. Following the CDC’s announcement of expanding vaccine eligibility on Wednesday, they sent a survey to the families of their patients’ parents to help measure their interests.

“More than 50% of the parents of the patients we surveyed are excited to get their children vaccinated,” said Dr. Rebecca Reddy, owner and managing partner of Redbud Pediatrics.

She said in practice that they saw the effects of the pandemic on children in other ways, not just the virus.

“COVID was a very scary experience for parents when your child picked it up. In our practice, the percentage of children with MISC or nearly MISC with prolonged fever. It’s really anxious to see a child with a high fever and an abnormal illness. Dr. Lady said, “Not only does it treat parents’ emotional anxiety that their child may be at risk. I feel like I’m protecting my extended family. “

She states: “Children are not as at risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death as adults, but all patients really suffer from the inability to lead a normal teenage life. Many mental health stresses.”

Dr. Lady made another important announcement by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine Joint management With other vaccines. The recommendation was that there were no other vaccines in the 2-week window before and after each dose of COVID-19 vaccine to monitor side effects. But the CDC said it has data to show that it is no longer needed.

“We know that there are many children who have forgotten their usual health checkups and are behind routine immunization. If so, they need to catch up,” said Dr. Lady. .. “It’s also difficult for my family to get into the clinic. I was relieved to say that they would go ahead and do all your usual vaccines. As a pediatrician and all that I’ve posted online about this. For my colleagues, it makes sense because we were always able to co-administer the vaccine for children. “

Dr. Lady said the friendliness of the clinics that families usually go to can provide adolescents with comfort when taking shots compared to other locations. This may also provide a good opportunity for parents to answer their questions.

Dr. Lady said: “If you have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, call your pediatrician to reassure your parents. If you have concerns that you don’t want to co-administer the COVID vaccine with other vaccines, your parents will be really nervous. Talk to your pediatrician or family doctor as our practice determines if you have. There aren’t many vaccines planned for adolescence, so we have your family and children. I would like to protect my body from COVID and prioritize its vaccination first. “

The Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a clinical trial study in the Wichita region, is preparing to begin a COVID-19 vaccine trial in children under the age of 12 in the coming weeks.

“From 0 to 18, they represent about 25 percent of our population,” said Dr. Terry Cline, AMR Medical Director. “School-age children are in a situation where they are more likely to send it, even if it is not particularly devastating to the individual. It can have a devastating effect on their family. . “

“Of course, the goal is to develop herd immunity. It develops a situation that is not transmitted from person to person. School-aged children make up a large part of it, and in addition it makes the school environment safer. My goodness, there were so many restrictions because we couldn’t attend school properly. Its opening is huge from a learning point of view. It also means that we are not in school. It’s also financially huge because it had a negative economic impact on parents who somehow had to relate to it. Now it’s a little less, but once you get herd immunity, your kids go to school. I will prove that I can pass. “

Vaccine producers expect results later this year.

“Every day we save in development is to save lives,” said Dr. Klein.

Dr. Klein said that the steps in this process were not skipped because the early stages could be performed in a simulation, and that a wealth of data on vaccines was accumulated to show that it was safe and effective.

“I’ve heard that enough people are worried about its safety and I’m seeing it at the forefront. This is the other flu test I’ve done and personal safety. From a point of view, it’s no different from the other vaccine tests we’ve done. The difference is that everyone is asking about it. I have questions that we usually don’t get with vaccines, but I The safety you see is commensurate with the safety I expect from vaccines, “Dr. Klein said.

You can learn more about AMR clinical trials and sign up to participate here: Pediatric COVID vaccine research.

