Hundreds of epidemiologists expected to wear masks in public for at least a year

“You need to wear a mask, which is a very different question than how long it will last,” said Sophia K., an epidemiologist at the Great Lakes Intertribal Council. “By the end of 2021, most people expect to refuse to wear masks, even in public, whether or not there is still a pandemic.”

Many epidemiologists have responded to the CDC by saying that as long as people are completely vaccinated, they can get together without precautions. However, the CDC went a step further than epidemiologists by allowing vaccinated people to stop masking in groups of unknown number of unvaccinated people.

Has been updated May 13, 2021, 9:25 pm Eastern Standard Time

“You either trust the vaccine or you don’t,” said Dr. Christine Harrington, Ph.D. in Epidemiology. Emory student. “And if we trust the vaccine, it means that an unlimited number of vaccinated individuals should be allowed to come together.”

Others have acknowledged that policy decisions are based on many goals, such as revitalizing the economy and encouraging people to be vaccinated.

However, the number of vaccinated Americans has not yet reached the level scientists consider necessary to significantly slow the spread of the virus, so most people say that masking is currently necessary. Said. Until then, they said it was very likely that vaccines that were not 100% effective would fail.

“In crowded situations, both indoors and outdoors, masks are needed until Covid’s community level is much lower,” said Luther King Fasehun, Ph.D. in Epidemiology. A student at Temple University.

Sally Pichot, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said the decision to stop wearing masks indoors “depends on more people rolling up their sleeves to shoot.” ..