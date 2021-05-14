Onondaga Health Commissioner: Listen to Concerns and Use Facts to Address Vaccine Repellent





Dr. Indu Gupta, Onondaga County Health Commissioner, wants family, friends, and other trusted messengers to encourage unvaccinated people to do so. About half of the county’s adults are fully vaccinated. To combat vaccine hesitation, Gupta says, trusted community members need to continue dialogue that respects people’s anxieties. “I think we need to hear concerns because we are afraid and we shouldn’t minimize that fear. We find the answer for them and that’s with them. We need to provide that information in a way that resonates, “Gupta said. “I strongly believe that if we continue to work on it, the vast majority of people will be very pleased to be vaccinated.” For Gupta, people’s political beliefs should not affect their willingness to be vaccinated. She says people want to hear from doctors, not politicians. Doctors can then present the pros and cons of vaccination to help patients make the best medical decisions. “Is this a side effect I’m going to get? What happens if I get a COVID? The side effect disappears in 24-48 hours, but when I get infected with COVID, it affects my lungs and brain, and I’m sick. You may become or be admitted to a hospital. What do you seize the opportunity for? ”And such decisions come from putting facts in front of people. “Gupta said. One hope for the deployment of vaccination is the ability to return to life as usual. But it all depends on reaching a vaccination rate of 70-80 percent, which indicates herd immunity. According to Gupta, it is essential to block disinformation surrounding the vaccine in order to reach that threshold. “There are many doctors who are willing to talk to people, including me, when we have this great opportunity to have a lot of vaccines in our community and a lot of vaccinated people in our community,” Gupta said. .. “Get the information and get the vaccine as soon as possible before the virus raises its head again and tries to attack again.” For example, according to Gupta, most vaccinated people in India and Brazil may have been able to fend off COVID infections and avoid the tremendous loss of life seen in these countries. Onondaga County will open two more Pfizer clinics for people over the age of 12 in response to the green light from the FDA and CDC. Saturday clinics are held on-center from 9am to noon. The second clinic will be held on Monday at PSLA at Fowler High School from 4am to 7am. Registration is required and can be completed at covid19.ongov.net/vaccine.

