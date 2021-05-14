Advent Health doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is “strongly” recommended for children over 12 years of age





The hospital system has treated young patients with COVID pneumonia and rare inflammatory syndrome From Advent Health This week, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine approval for children up to the age of 12 was given by Dr. Advent Health for Children, Medical Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, who has treated many children with COVID-induced pneumonia and multilineal inflammation. Welcome news for FatmaLevent. syndrome. “We highly recommend the vaccine,” said Levent this morning. Advent Health Morning Briefing. “It’s very safe and effective.” Levent and Dr. Sarah Li, pediatricians at the Advent Health Medical Group, who practice in the winter garden, said that many children with COVID-19 show asymptomatic or mild symptoms, but were previously healthy. He said some children could develop severe illness and have long-term consequences. “Some people come without a background to other illnesses, but they have COVID pneumonia or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in their children,” Levent said. “They can be very ill. After seeing it, I wanted to vaccinate my children.” Levent said all three teenage children would soon be fully vaccinated. Lee said parents often ask questions about mRNA vaccines, such as those manufactured by Pfizer, and strive to use facts to combat false information. “They are worried about the’genetic material’,” she said. “They are worried when they hear that they are’new’… but this genetic material is not built into the system. It breaks down very quickly. The more you learn about vaccines, the more you get it. It is clear enough that everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. “ Levent emphasized that the key to ending a pandemic is to stop the transmission of the virus from person to person, and thus to stop the mutation of the virus. Vaccines are the best way to stop infectious or more deadly COVID-19 infections and new variants. She has about 370 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Central Florida’s Advent Health hospital, a slight decrease compared to the previous week, but still has masks, good hygiene, and vaccines in the community. Said there were signs that it was necessary.

