Vaccine Clinic will be held next week at Cabell County Middle School and High School





Huntington, West Virginia (WSAZ)-Junior and senior high school students in Cabell County will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at school next week. With the US Food and Drug Administration approving Pfizer vaccines for children up to the age of 12, Cabell County Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each junior high school on Monday and Tuesday. Clinics for junior high school students will be held on Mondays at Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School and on Tuesdays at Barbosville Middle School and Huntington Middle School. Both days are open from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm at the school gymnasium. Parents or guardians must be present for junior high school students to be vaccinated. The school sends home with the students a vaccine form that they need to complete in order to receive an injection. These forms can also be downloaded from the district’s website. Vaccine clinics are also held at high schools in the county. The Huntington High School clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at 8am at the gym. The Cabell Midland Clinic will take place Thursday at 8am at the gym. Parents of high school students do not need to be present for their child to receive an injection, but they do need to fill out a vaccine form. Keith Thomas, the county’s student support coordinator, said vaccinated students do not need to be quarantined if exposed to the virus. “It prevents them from being quarantined, which allows for more class time and education,” said Thomas. Linda Bird’s mother-in-law died of the virus in January. She says her son, an eighth grader in Milton Middle, will be shot. “I have a second son with three autoimmune diseases. He is too young to be vaccinated, so the whole family is vaccinated,” she said. “We don’t want another loss.” According to Thomas, more than 1,000 Cabell County students over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. School officials in Cabell County believe the vaccine is working. They state that during the peak of the pandemic, there are more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases per week between students and staff. This week, that number has dropped to three positive cases. Bird has sent his son to a virtual school all year round. She reassures him to come back directly in the fall as he gets vaccinated. Vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Wednesday at the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Crossroads Academy. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. all rights reserved.

