COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory cannot be ruled out, says leading scientists







File Photo: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the hyperstructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified as the cause of the first detected outbreak of respiratory disease in Wuhan, China.

By Guy Faulconbridge London (Reuters)-The origin of the new coronavirus is still unknown, and seriously the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak until a rigorous data-driven investigation to prove it was wrong. Need to be taken into account, said a group of leading scientists. Appearing in China in late 2019, COVID-19 killed 3.34 million people, lost trillions of dollars in income worldwide, and ruined the normal lives of billions. Eighteen scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who is studying viral evolution at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said, “To identify the cause of the pandemic. Needs further investigation. ” .. Scientists, including David Lerman, a professor of microbiology at Stanford University, wrote in a letter to Science that “both theories of accidental release from the lab and the spillover of zoonosis are implemented. It is possible. ” https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6543/694.1 The author of the letter said the World Health Organization’s investigation into the origin of the virus did not make a “balanced consideration” of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory case. In a final report written in collaboration with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus was probably human from a bat through another animal. The leak in the laboratory was “very unlikely” as the cause. However, there are countless different ideas about the origin of the virus, including a series of conspiracy theories. “Until we have enough data, we must take the hypothesis about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously,” scientists said, requiring an intellectually rigorous and calm investigation. He added that there is. “At this time of unfortunate anti-Asian sentiment in some countries, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists, and citizens who shared important information about the spread of the virus with the world. Please note that it costs a lot of personal money. “ (Report by Guy Faulconbridge; edited by Kate Holton and Giles Elgood)

