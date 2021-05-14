COVID-19 Update: Wyoming County Offers Home Immunization Clinic.Active cases diminish in two counties | Public Services News

The Wyoming County Health Department has begun coordinating home visits for vaccination.

Residents of Wyoming County who are unable to reach a local vaccination site due to illness, disability, age, or transportation problems are advised to call New York Connect Wyoming County (585) 786-8833. The Ministry of Health said in a news release Thursday that nurses would contact individuals and schedule the time they would come to their homes to vaccinate individuals and their caregivers or families.

Wyoming County offers a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 20th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at the First Congregational Church on State Highway 20A, 7209, Perry. The clinic provides a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people over the age of 18.

Participants are required to bring their ID and insurance card to the clinic. If uninsured, vaccination is free. For more information, call the Health Department at (585) 786-8890.

On Thursday, there were 115 activities in Livingston and Wyoming counties, down five from Wednesday.

The two counties reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and also reported 26 recovery.

Genesee and Orleans counties no longer issue daily briefings. Updates are booked on Tuesdays and Fridays. Data for selected New York states in these counties are updated daily.

This is the county view of the data

According to the Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,687 community cases since the pandemic began.

Three of the new cases are under the age of 20, one in their twenties, two in their thirties, and one in their sixties.

As of Thursday, the county had 35 active cases under forced quarantine and 262 under forced quarantine.

The recovery rate increased by 13 to 2,600.

In Wyoming County, 15,436 residents, or 38.5% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 13,080 residents have completed the vaccine series.

The total death toll in Wyoming County is reported to be 52 by county health authorities, similar to the state’s Ministry of Health.

No new cases have been reported at the Wyoming County State Correctional Facility. Since the pandemic occurred locally, the total total remained at 533.

To date, there have been a total of 78,654 tests performed on county residents, of which 75,967 were negative, with an infection rate of 3.42 percent.

The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 3.1%.

The Livingston County Health Department reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the overall total to 4,511.

Livingston County also recorded 13 new collections, for a total of 4,387.

In Livingston County, 27,523 residents, or 43.5% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 23,946 residents have completed the vaccine series.

According to the county’s COVID-19 follow-up map, there are 80 active cases among residents of Livingston County, an increase of one from Wednesday.

According to county health data, four of the currently active cases are hospitalized.

Active cases include 12 in Dunsville, 9 in Lima (1 down), 8 in Ribonia, 7 each in Avon (1 down), Caledonia (3 down), Geneseo (2 up). Will be. 6 each for Mount Morris (2 down) and Nanda (3 up), 5 for Piffard (2 up), 3 for Dalton (1 down), 2 each for Lester (1 up), Wayland Zip Code County, Livingston, Springwater; Honey Oi Falls Zip Code, Hunt, Livingston County, Conesus, Single Case in Lynnwood,

Livingston County reports 44 COVID-19-related deaths. The state of New York has reported 58 deaths from the virus.

Livingston County has conducted 132,627 COVID-19 tests among its residents. According to the county’s COVID-19 tracking map, the results include 128,116 negative results. The infection rate of those tested is 3.40 percent.

The positive 7-day moving average is 2.9%.

SUNY Geneseo reported four active cases in the university community on Thursday. According to the SUNY COVID-19 dashboard, 17 people participated in the forced quarantine, an increase of 12 from Wednesday, and four people were quarantined, including two off-campus and two on-campus.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will release the next update on Friday.

As of Tuesday, on the last day local data were reported, Genesee County had a total of 5,193 cases, with 53 active cases and 5 hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, Orleans County reported a total of 3,007 cases, 77 of which were active. There was no hospitalization.

New York has reported a total of 123 COVID-19-related deaths in Genesee County and 83 deaths in Orleans County.

In Genesee County on Thursday, 24,767 residents, or 43.1 percent of county residents, have been vaccinated at least once.According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 20,904 residents have completed the vaccine series

As of Wednesday, the 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 1.8%.

In Orleans County on Thursday, 15,273 inhabitants, or 37.6% of the county’s inhabitants, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 12,598 residents have completed the vaccine series.

As of Wednesday, the 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 2.7%.