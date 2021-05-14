Health
News 3 Currently, Vaccine Day offers 565 shots, primarily for children ages 12-15.
Madison, Wisconsin – 565 people were shot with the COVID-19 vaccine during a busy day Thursday News 3 Now Vaccine Event..
The News 3 Now station received at least 210 doses, for a total of 304 doses. Go to kids 12 to 15 years old.. William G. Lanny Lake Farm County Park received 261 doses. The final tally is still being calculated, but many of the people vaccinated there were also in the range of 12 to 15 years.
Wisconsin Health Services Department Yesterday, we announced that children aged 12 to 15 can be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine., Today paving the way for vaccination in that age group.
“We heard it this morning and decided that you knew we were going to get it done here and live our lives soon after school today,” said Brian Leslie. “This will be a summer of change.”
Leslie has two 15-year-old sons who were able to get the vaccine. That is, the entire family has been vaccinated at least once.
“Obviously, we want to go on a trip together and have a normal summer,” Leslie said. “Obviously, if we can do this faster, we can do what we used to do faster.”
Jake Leslie was able to take a shot before tracking the practice.
“I know I won’t get sick, so I’ll feel safer,” he said.
He and his brother Josh are now enthusiastic about planning for the future.
“If you can live a normal life and spend time with your friends, you don’t have to worry too much,” Josh said.
What a beautiful day to get vaccinated! 🌷☀️💐 We still have plenty of time to stop by News3NowVaccineDay. People aged 12 to 15 can also shoot here! Two locations including our station where J & J is also an option over 18 years old. @ WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/fW0qWDMdUo
— Madalin O’Neill (@ news3madalyn) May 13, 2021
The waiting for Plumer Lovelace’s family is over.
“We lived just around the corner, so we were pretty excited,” Loverace said.
His 15-year-old child came for her first dose, his adult daughter, her second dose.
“My daughters actually traveled to the United States a year and a half ago. They arrived at the time when the (Safer at Home) announcement was actually taking place,” he said. “They didn’t have a normal summer in Madison, Wisconsin, so we’re pretty excited about the opportunity to do that.”
The familiar face and his family also seized the opportunity. Dr. Bill Hartman of UW Health frequently appears in News 3 and provides information on vaccines. They stopped by with his 12 and 13 year old sons so they were able to take their shots..
“Today is an important day. Especially at the beginning of the pandemic, all the healthcare professionals who went to the hospital with me said,” Are we going to take this home? How can I keep my family safe? Is it? “Hartman said. “Now we know how to keep them safe.”
He knows it’s the fastest shot to change things better.
“As someone who has studied these vaccines in every way until Tuesday, they are safe and effective, and this is a big step we need to take to get back to normal,” Hartman said.
News 3 Now Vaccine Day was held in collaboration with health authorities, including vaccinated SSM Health personnel.
