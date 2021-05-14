Chart that appears to show that the vaccine works against Bolton’s Indian variant Covid-19





The proliferation of coronavirus infections in Bolton has not yet spread to people in their 60s and above, raising expectations that the vaccine will protect against viral variants in India. Manchester’s Autonomous Region currently has the highest prevalence in the country after a surge in case numbers over the past few weeks. There were 553 positive tests in the town during the week leading up to May 9. This is more than double the previous week. Currently, more than half of the cases in town are due to the B1617.2 strain of the virus, or an Indian variant. However, according to an analysis of data published by Public Health England, the proliferation of cases is primarily limited to school children and young adults. And between those in their 60s and older who were fully vaccinated with both doses in three-quarters, there was little noticeable increase in infection rates.





In the week ending May 7, there were 106 cases of children aged 10 to 19 and teens, but only 5 cases aged 75 and over. The latest infection rate for people aged 60 and over is 43 per 100,000, while the infection rate for teens aged 15 to 19 is over 300. The latest data will run until May 7, so public health officials will closely monitor the numbers to see if the virus will spread to older generations next week. During the second wave of the pandemic, the proliferation of cases began in the younger age group before moving to the elderly, before the vaccine deployment program began. According to the latest NHS data, a total of 48,928 people over the age of 60 in Bolton are vaccinated with both vaccines, which is 75.2 percent of the population in that age group. Health officials in Greater Manchester have asked the government if it can accelerate vaccine deployment programs in Bolton and other areas of the surge due to the Covid-19 variant of India. David Greenharf, leader of Bolton’s conservative-led council, said: Don’t lock us up. Don’t take us off the roadmap. “ So far, the NHS England has refused to allow “surge vaccination” and preferred to focus on additional testing in the affected areas. “Most of our cases are in our teens, 20s and 30s. Send us more vaccinations and allow vaccinations for more than 18 years now. That’s the answer, and more. It is not a limitation of. “We were here before. People travel outside the autonomous region, sometimes crossing boundaries and climbing the road 50 yards to access hospitality. It doesn’t work and our hospitality struggles again. , Kneeling. “Please ask for a more targeted vaccine so that you can resume it.”

