COVID-19 and Kidney Health: Some Guidelines for People Suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease





For people with comorbidities Pandemic It was especially difficult because their immune system was already in jeopardy and made them behave particularly carefully during their escape. Dr. Atul Ingale, Dean of the Department of Nephrology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, says there is a need to protect vulnerable people.They are at higher risk of more serious illness COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)“. Why are CKD patients at greater risk? According to Dr. Inger, people with CKD have a weak immune system that makes it difficult to fight infections. There are two types of CKD patients. – Those who are on dialysis or who need to go to hospitals or dialysis centers frequently

– Patients who are on medication and can be cared for at home “People taking medication can take precautions at home and refrain from socializing, but those on dialysis cannot avoid adventure. These patients are regularly scheduled. It is important to continue dialysis treatment. The risk of getting an infection and spreading it is wide-ranging. Another point is that the later the stage of kidney problems, the greater the threat of becoming infected with COVID-19 and keeping it safe. That means we need to take strict measures to do this, “advises the doctor. Caring for CKD patients and taking medication at home Avoid crowds You should always take measures. These people should not be adventurous unless very necessary. Wash your hands with soap and water to keep them hygienic. These patients also need to pay close attention to their hydration levels and eat the right foods. Choose remote consultation with your doctor to check your vitals. Dialysis patients can also be carriers. Therefore, it is important to maintain self-isolation at all times, even if you are not using dialysis treatment. (Photo: Getty / Sinkstock) Precautions for people on dialysis * Because dialysis is unavoidable, patients must wear a double mask when going out.

* Usually, these patients are asked to do RT-PCR every month, which can easily turn out to be false negatives.

* In the second wave, most people do not have typical symptoms such as coughing, fever, shortness of breath. There is a great risk of misdiagnosis. Therefore, these patients need special attention.

* Pay particular attention to your health and take measures such as strict social distance, nutritious diet, fluids and other necessary additional medical care.

* Dialysis patients can also be carriers. Therefore, it is important to maintain self-isolation at all times, even if you are not using dialysis treatment. Precautions after kidney transplantation People who have had a kidney transplant should continue to take rejection drugs (also known as immunosuppressive drugs). These drugs work by reducing the activity of the immune system, making it difficult for the individual’s immune system to fight infections. They are even more likely to be infected with SARS-COV2 than other CKD patients. It is important to continue with immunosuppressants. Otherwise, kidney recipients can be rejected. It is imperative to wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and maintain good hygiene. In addition, Dr. Inger advises that saline gargling is beneficial. In addition, vaccination is important and CKD patients should be willing to take jabs. Then their turn will come. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

