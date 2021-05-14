Diet, treatment, and things to watch out for





A second wave of deadly COVID-19 outbreaks is devastating the country across India. The mutated strain has not receded and is kneeling the healthcare system. Physicians face challenges in treating comorbidities. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with existing comorbidities are more likely to be severely ill with COVID-19, which can lead to hospitalization, intensive care, mechanical ventilation, and even death. Read again- The government is working in war scaffolding mode to fight the second wave of Covid-19, says Modi. According to the CDC, having either type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of becoming severely ill with COVID-19. Diabetics are not at high risk of becoming infected with the virus, but they can cause serious complications. Read again- Randhir Kapoor was discharged 15 days after obtaining COVID-19 and is not allowed to visit his family Why does diabetes have fewer comorbidities? Studies show that about 25% of people who go to the hospital with severe COVID-19 have diabetes. People with diabetes are at increased risk of worse complications and death. I wonder why? Hyperglycemia usually weakens the immune system and weakens the patient. As a result, the body is unable to fight the infection. WebMD.. Read again- Covid -19: Hanuma Bihari uses followers as volunteers to help people This result and other complications of the virus, especially pneumonia, are more likely to occur in people with diabetes who are under-controlled (insufficient metabolic control) with hyperglycemia. Diabetes is often associated with other chronic illnesses that exacerbate risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease. All of these latter conditions indicate an increased risk of COVID-19 infection. According to doctors, people with diabetes not only affect the body’s blood sugar levels, but also reduce insulin production levels in the body. It can cause permanent complications, especially with regard to immunity. People with high blood sugar have less blood flow than normal blood flow, which makes it difficult for the body to use nutrients. This is a natural defense aimed at protecting the body from several infections and promoting healing.

Therefore, experts say that diabetics also take a little longer than usual to recover. Symptomatology to watch out for: Be aware of the following unusual symptoms: Skin rash

Inflammation and allergic symptoms

COVID toes

nail

Urticaria

Red spots

pneumonia

Oxygen deficiency

Black ear (mucormycosis) processing: Dr. Atulursula, Head of Diabetes and Endocrinology at the Fortis Memorial Institute in Gurgram, told IANS: Even in people who have good blood sugar control, the occurrence of an infection means increased stress and can lead to high blood sugar levels, “he said. “Therefore, it is important for all patients with diabetes to control their blood sugar levels through regular dosing and proper lifestyle changes,” says Luthra. Experts suggest that taking natural antioxidants may help control sugar content along with other health benefits. The latest antioxidant produced for the first time in India is gamma-oryzanol. Post-recovery diet: If you are diabetic and have recovered from COVID-19, it is important to eat on time. People often experience fatigue and need to indulge in a proper diet to manage it. Eating correctly and on time should be official. Indulge in a protein-rich diet: Eating a protein-rich diet helps maintain muscle mass. Because it is low in sugar, you can eat rajma, chana, and legumes. Serve low-fat meats such as chicken breast, eggs, fish, milk, tofu and cottage cheese. NDTV..

Eat seasonal fruits: Eat seasonal fruits, as vitamins and minerals are important for the recovery phase. Fruits are rich in antioxidants that help normalize blood sugar levels. Avoid bananas, mangoes and teaks.

Add grain to your diet: Have a lagi, vajra, or joir ready as it helps stabilize blood sugar levels. For breakfast: Oats / sugar-free cereal, milk, with eggs

Multi-grain dosa with Sambar and buttermilk

1 roti, green vegetables, buttermilk Mid snack: Nuts, seeds, or fruits. for lunch: 1 cup of roti, 1 cup of green vegetables / chicken curry, 1 cup of tofu, 1 cup of dull

Pilaf, 1 cup of tofu, 1 cup of dull, bean sprouts Evening snacks: Green tea with fox nuts, roasted chanas and biscuits For dinner: Soup, salad, 1 cup of roti, 1 cup of dal / curd, 1 cup of vegetables and chicken If you feel hungry before going to bed, you can drink a glass of milk. (Includes agency input)

..





