Eating more fruits and vegetables helps reduce stress: Study: Tribune India





Canberra, May 13th Eating a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet can help reduce stress, according to a new study from Edith Cowan University (ECU). In this study, more than 8,600 Australians between the ages of 25 and 91 participating in the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute’s Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study with fruit and vegetable intake. I investigated the relationship between stress levels. Studies published in the journal Clinical Nutrition revealed that people who ate at least 470 grams of fruit and vegetables daily had 10 percent lower stress levels than those who consumed less than 230 grams. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day. Simone Radavelli-Bagatini, a PhD candidate who is a senior researcher at the ECU’s Institute of Nutrition, said the study strengthens the link between a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet and mental health. “We found that people with high intakes of fruits and vegetables were less stressed than those with low intakes, suggesting that diet plays an important role in mental health.” Radavelli-Bagatini said. Mental health status is becoming an increasingly problematic issue in Australia and around the world. About one in two Australians experience mental health problems in their lifetime. Worldwide, about 1 in 10 people live with mental illness. According to Radavelli-Bagatini, some stress is considered normal, but long-term exposure can have a significant impact on mental health. “Long-term, unmanaged stress can lead to a variety of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, depression, and anxiety, which can prevent future mental health problems and, in some cases, prevent mental health problems. We need to find a way to mitigate it, “says Radavelli-Bagatini. The benefits of a healthy diet are well known, but only 1 in 2 Australians eat the recommended 2 serve fruits per day and less than 1 in 10 recommended 5 serve. I eat vegetables every day. “Previous studies have shown a link between fruit and vegetable consumption in young adults and stress, but this is the first time we’ve seen similar results in adults of all ages,” said Radavelli-Bagatini. Stated. “The results of this study emphasize that it is important to have a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet to minimize stress.” The mechanism behind how fruit and vegetable consumption affects stress is still unclear, but Radavelli-Bagatini said important nutrients could be a factor. “Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids, which can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and improve mental health,” she said. .. “Inflammation and oxidative stress in the body are recognized factors that can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and depressed mood.” “These findings encourage further research into diets, especially which fruits and vegetables are most beneficial to mental health.” This study is part of the ECU’s recently launched Nutrition Institute, which aims to investigate how nutrition can help prevent and treat chronic health conditions. –ANI

