Coronavirus Co-parenting Challenges: What if there is a disagreement about vaccination of children?





Toronto-Divorced parents often disagree on parenting issues, but approval of a particular COVID-19 vaccine for older children means that one parent wants the child to be vaccinated. It raises the question of what happens if one parent disagrees with it. Vaccination issues (such as COVID-19) can be particularly difficult for parents to compromise due to a well-established view, and Laura Paris, Deputy Attorney for Shulman & Partners LLP, is in court. “It’s a bit difficult to get around the courtroom, because it’s a very polarized issue,” Paris told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday. “One person is trying to give up their position in order to reach a compromise of all kinds.” Paris makes child-related decisions Courts generally focus on the best interests of children, and issues related to pandemics and safety concerns generally take the lead from the guidance of public health authorities. He said he would hold it. The issue of immunization of children with COVID-19 is clearly a new issue, as Health Canada just approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children over the age of 12 last week. However, Paris pointed to a recent Ontario lawsuit involving vaccination as an example of how the court will address this issue in the future. The case included a separate parent who had not yet agreed to custody and was in conflict over whether to vaccinate a seven-year-old child, and his mother’s opposition to doing so. “The court looked at the factors, basically looking at the history of the case, and in most respects confirmed that the mother made a very good decision for her child,” Paris said. “But on that one particular issue related to vaccines, the court could not uphold the decision.” The court finally granted the mother the sole parental decision on all issues related to the child’s education, religion, health and welfare, except for the vaccine issue, which gave the father decision. .. “Using public health guidelines as a benchmark, (the court) said the mother’s decision not to vaccinate her child would not be in her best interests,” Paris said. It may be difficult to compromise on this issue, but Paris states that some different clients on the issue of COVID-19 vaccination are advised to consider waiting until it becomes clearer. I did. Under the current emergency order. But once the vaccine is fully approved, Paris said it’s hard to imagine a court ruling in favor of parents who want to prevent their children from being vaccinated. “It will have to result in something specific to the child. Something that affects the child’s underlying condition, allergies, or where that particular child may be at risk for this vaccine. If you have, you can certainly win the proceedings in that regard. You need to make sure you have the necessary medical evidence to prove that this vaccine is not recommended for this particular child. There is. ”

