Swiss scientist discovers coronavirus “Achilles tendon”







The SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA (yellow) forms a pseudoknot structure (multicolored, lower right), causing a shift in the leading frame of the ribosome (brown). In this way, viral RNA controls the level of viral protein production. Graphics: Said Sannuga, Cellscape.co.uk / ETH Zurich, The Ban Lab

Researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich have discovered an important weakness in Covid-19. If the critical process of protein production is interrupted, viral replication in infected cells can be significantly reduced. This content was published on May 14-15: 05, 2021

This discovery, which they described as the “Achilles heel of coronavirus,” could lead to the development of antiviral drugs that can also treat more distantly related coronaviruses. The magic word is “frameshift”. When reading blueprints from ribonucleic acid (RNA) in stages, the ribosome (the cell’s own protein factory) sometimes “miscalculates” and omits letters. This rarely happens in healthy cells because misread and copied sequences result in dysfunctional proteins. However, certain viruses, such as coronavirus and HIV, rely on such shifts in the reading frame to regulate protein production. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, induces frameshifts by folding RNA in unusual and complex ways, the researchers write. In the statementExternal link On thursday. External content “Therefore, frameshifts are essential for viruses, but rarely occur in our organisms, so compounds that block frameshifts by targeting this RNA fold are potentially useful as drugs to combat infection. It could be, “they said. To date, there has been a lack of accurate information on the interaction of viral RNA during frameshifts with the ribosomes of infected host cells. However, researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Bern, the University of Lausanne, and the University of Cork (Ireland) have succeeded in observing this process, the latest issue of the journal explains. ScienceExternal link.. Chemical substances Using advanced biochemical experiments, we were able to capture ribosomes at the frameshift site of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.Scientists could then use this molecular complex to investigate Cryogenic electron microscopeExternal link.. They went one step further and tried to specifically influence the process with chemicals. They found two compounds that reduced viral replication by 1,000 to 10,000 times. The cells treated with them are not toxic. They said these compounds are not currently potent enough for therapeutic use, but studies have shown that inhibition of ribosomal frameshifts had a significant effect on viral replication. This will ultimately pave the way for the development of better compounds that can be used to treat all coronaviruses. NenadBan, a professor of molecular biology at ETH Zurich and co-author of the study, said: ..

