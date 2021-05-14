MAHEC adds a single-dose J & J vaccine walk-in clinic to UNC Asheville

Due to the overwhelming demand for Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, the Mountain Area Health Education Center will reinstate the weekend vaccination clinic on May 15. No reservation is required.

The announcement comes after MAHEC plans to abolish the weekend clinic in Asheville, NC on May 1 with 800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On May 15, MAHEC will reopen a 700-dose vaccine clinic at the Reuters Center on UNCA’s Campus Road from 9 am to 12 pm.

“We were delighted with the many people who came to vaccinate at the last walk-in clinic,” MAHEC faculty Dr. Brian Hodge said in a news statement.

“Forks appreciated the one-time convenience of the J & J vaccine and its ability to enter without reservation. This process is quick and convenient, with the added layer of protection against COVID-19. Knowing makes people feel better. “

The J & J vaccine is fully covered 2 weeks after a single dose and no follow-up appointment is required. Vaccine provider Although increasing across the region, the number of J & J vaccines offered is still limited.

Last weekend, MAHEC gave 140 doses in two hours, and spokeswoman Jennifer Maurer said that although demand was not at the level of the initial vaccination clinic, MAHEC has been waiting for the clinic to start. He said he was busy.

“Based on that, we knew we were interested in certain vaccines that were not yet widely used in the area,” she said, especially on a walk-up basis, and she said May 15th. I’m sure there is enough dose for everyone I want one.

He said MAHEC is carefully considering future vaccination clinics as long as demand continues. Especially now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by people over the age of 12.

As long as there is demand, MAHEC will make doses available to those who want them, she said.

The recent suspension of the vaccine came on April 27, after a new review by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed “confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.” It was canceled on the day. Of a rare blood clot.

The next day, April 28, Governor Roy Cooper Announcement Plans and new to lift many COVID-19 safety measures by June 1st Executive order Relax collection restrictions as the state approaches the threshold that two-thirds of all adults will be vaccinated at least partially Cancel Maskman Date completely.

According to the state, as of May 12, 50.8% of all adults in North Carolina were at least partially vaccinated, and 45.1% were fully vaccinated. Ministry of Health and Social Welfare..

40.3% of the state’s population, or 4,224,651, is partially vaccinated, and 35.6%, or 3,735,718, is fully vaccinated.

In Buncombe County, 47.8% of the population, a total of 124,789 people, are partially vaccinated, and 43.1%, or 112,595, are partially vaccinated.

“Like all other COVID-19 vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can cause temporary reactions such as arm pain and one or two days of fatigue and pain, but most symptoms. Can be alleviated with over-the-counter drugs, “released by MAHEC.

“Serious side effects are very rare and treatable, while COVID-19 can lead to serious illness, hospitalization and even death.”

Derek Lacy covers the healthcare, growth and development of the Asheville Citizen Times. Contact him at [email protected] or 828-417-4842 and find him on Twitter @ DerekAVL.