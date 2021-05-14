Active coronavirus cases are the lowest in 6 months





Boston – In the week that already marked a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19, Thursday saw yet another significant change in pandemic response. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it recommends that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor environments. I quit because of a pandemic. “ For now, the state guidelines for wearing masks in public are unchanged, including requiring facial cover in all indoor settings. The new CDC guidance took place on the day vaccinations began for people between the ages of 12 and 15. After the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Wednesday, the Baker administration began contacting pre-registered adolescents to book their appointments. The State Department reported 616 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from 73,865 tests on Thursday, but estimates of active cases in Massachusetts dropped to 15,833. This is the lowest since health authorities began producing their daily estimates in November. Nine more confirmed deaths and one estimated death were reported on Thursday, with a cumulative death toll of 17,722. According to the DPH, as of Thursday’s report, 385 residents were in hospitals in Massachusetts with COVID-19, a decrease of 43 from Wednesday’s report, but the average positive test rate for 7 days dropped to 1.15 percent. did. Also this week, schools in Massachusetts reported a total of 620 new COVID-19 cases from the previous week’s 669 cases during the week from May 6 to May 12. This week’s total includes at least 572 students participating in some face-to-face learning and 48 staff accessing district buildings. The only districts that reported multiple staff cases were Lawrence (5), New Bedford (3), and Pittsfield (2). Lawrence also surpassed the list of freshman cases with 37, followed by 23 in Brockton and 18 and 16 in New Bedford, respectively, in Springfield and Milford. State education officials on Thursday also reported the latest data from a pooled COVID-19 test program at schools covering slightly different periods. The weekly pool positive rate from May 3 to May 9 was 0.71%, with 91 positive pool results out of 12,763 treated pools. Massachusetts also received an additional 51,764 vaccinations on Wednesday, the final day before access to residents aged 12 to 15, according to data posted by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The latest daily report of DPH, which covers vaccinations until midnight the night before, counted the total dose given in Bay since the deployment began at 6,959,591. According to DPH, most of the newly administered doses were second doses of Moderna or Pfizer, and only 13,119 were first doses. As of Thursday’s report, 3,088,699 people in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated against the highly infectious virus, approaching the Baker administration’s basic goal of 4 million complete vaccinations.

