More than 232,000 COVID-19 vaccines given in Hamilton when the city records 118 new cases

According to the Hamilton Public Health Service, as of the end of May 13, Hamilton had received a total of 232,461 COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, in the latest update on Hamiltonian’s qualified primary care vaccine clinic, Hamiltonian Health Sciences (HHS) said that 44.3 percent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have been vaccinated so far.

To improve access to the COVID-19 vaccine, HHS has Hamilton Primary Care Partners (Hamilton Family Health Team, McMaster Family Health Team, Hamilton Family Medicine, Community Health Center Partners) working with Hamilton Public Health Services. , Said to hold a clinic to manage. COVID-19 vaccine for eligible individuals.

HHS said these additional clinics are encouraging the next step in vaccination efforts in Hamilton.

Current eligibility Can be found online ..

118 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton

Meanwhile, Hamilton Public Health Services reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There is COVID-19 967 active case The positive rate in the city is currently 7.4%.

The new case on Friday has a cumulative total of 19,074 during the pandemic process.

A total of 373 people have died in the past year after being infected with COVID-19.

168 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Currently, a total of 168 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, 39 patients are currently confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, and five staff and doctors are hospitalized for the disease. There are 26 patients in the intensive care unit.

A total of 27 staff and doctors are self-isolating.

HHS reports 86 patients and 17 staff and physicians with confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 97 staff and doctors are self-quarantine.

Outbreak of 40 COVID-19

Public health has also reported 40 COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

On Thursday, three new outbreaks were declared:

Mohawk Medbuy Corporation – 69 Chedmac Dr.

Orlick Indistries Ltd.

Paramount Landscaping Co., Ltd.

The following occurrences have been declared: