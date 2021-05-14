Overview of the three Ps of diabetes

Diabetes It is a chronic disease characterized by hyperglycemia. It happens when the body’s ability to convert glucose from the food you eat into energy is hampered.Hormones made by insulin, pancreasHelps control blood sugar levels in the bloodstream by helping blood sugar levels enter the cells used for energy.If the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or not at all, or the body Insulin resistance, The sugar in the blood cannot enter the cells and remains in the blood, causing hyperglycemia.

There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 And Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs when a person does not produce enough insulin, and type 2 diabetes occurs when a person does not respond to insulin or is insulin resistant. Approximately 34.2 million American adults have at least one of these two types of diabetes. That’s about 1 in 10 people.

Three specific illnesses are most common in people with diabetes: Polydipsia, Polyuria,and Polyphagia, Known as the Three Ps of Diabetes.

Polydipsia

Polydipsia is a medical term used to describe extreme and excessive thirst. Polydipsia is often associated with conditions that affect the kidney system and can cause a person to urinate more frequently than necessary. This increase in urination makes the body feel as if it needs to replenish the fluid lost during urination. It is also associated with conditions that lead to excessive fluid loss, such as excessive sweating, high salt diets, and diuretic use.

When it comes to diabetes, polydipsia is one of the most common symptoms. Diabetes leads to excess glucose in the blood, so the body must do something to try to balance those levels. As the kidneys produce more urine, glucose is quickly excreted and glucose levels return to normal. This can lead to a rapid loss of water and thus thirst.

Polyuria

Polyuria means heavy urination and is often closely associated with polydipsia. This is one of the most common symptoms of diabetes. It is very common in people with diabetes because glucose buildup can enter the renal tubules in the kidneys. If glucose enters those tubules but cannot be reabsorbed into the bloodstream, it leads to increased urination. The kidneys try to filter glucose, but they filter more water from other parts of the body. This leads to overproduction of urine, which must be secreted.

Since polydipsia usually exists both at the same time, it can be difficult to diagnose the cause of polyuria without considering polydipsia. When a person is very thirsty, they tend to urinate more from drinking more liquid. The more urinating they do, the more dehydrated they become and the more thirsty they become.

Central diabetes insipidus and 3 Ps People with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can present with polydipsia and polyuria, Central diabetes insipidus (CDI) It can also lead to both excessive thirst and urination. However, the cause of CDI is unrelated to common diabetes and can be due to a specific deficiency of the protein arginine vasopressin.

Polyphagia

Polyphagia is a medical term used to describe excessive hunger. An increase in appetite may be expected, such as after increased physical activity or during hormonal changes, but diet usually fills the hunger and normalizes appetite levels after food intake. If you have polyphagia, eating does not stop you from hunger.

People with diabetes continue to signal their brains that they are hungry because glucose is transferred to cells and is less likely to be used for energy, so they cannot get the energy they need from the food they have already eaten.

Diagnosis: Are 3 Ps enough?

All three Ps are found in most diabetics, but they may be less noticeable in people with type 2 diabetes than in people with type 1 diabetes. In some cases, people with diabetes may not experience these symptoms at all and may still be in that condition.

In order for doctors to diagnose diabetes, they pay attention to all the symptoms and do some tests. Some tests performed by a doctor include:

A1C test: This test looks at blood markers that give an estimate of your mean blood glucose over the last few months. The percentage of people with diabetes is over 6.5%.

This test looks at blood markers that give an estimate of your mean blood glucose over the last few months. The percentage of people with diabetes is over 6.5%. Fasting blood glucose test: This test should avoid all food consumption for a period of time, usually overnight. You can measure your blood sugar after you haven’t eaten to determine if your blood sugar is still high without food in your body. People with levels above 126 mg / dL after a fasting test have diabetes.

This test should avoid all food consumption for a period of time, usually overnight. You can measure your blood sugar after you haven’t eaten to determine if your blood sugar is still high without food in your body. People with levels above 126 mg / dL after a fasting test have diabetes. Glucose tolerance test: This test also requires an overnight fast, but it is done differently than the fasting blood glucose test. Your doctor will measure your blood sugar before and after you drink a liquid that contains glucose. Blood sugar levels can be checked anywhere 1-3 hours after drinking this liquid. If the blood glucose level after 2 hours is 200 mg / dL or higher, it indicates that you have diabetes.

This test also requires an overnight fast, but it is done differently than the fasting blood glucose test. Your doctor will measure your blood sugar before and after you drink a liquid that contains glucose. Blood sugar levels can be checked anywhere 1-3 hours after drinking this liquid. If the blood glucose level after 2 hours is 200 mg / dL or higher, it indicates that you have diabetes. Random blood glucose test: Unlike fasting and glucose tolerance tests, this is done randomly without fasting. If your blood sugar is shown to be above 200 mg / dL, it indicates that someone has diabetes.

processing

Even if a person does not have diabetes, the presence of polydipsia, polyuria, and polyphagia indicates high blood sugar levels in the body. It is important to control blood sugar levels to avoid possible health complications from blood sugar levels. Hyperglycemia can cause damage to blood vessels and can cause a variety of health problems.When this happens, there is a risk of development Heart disease, Kidney disease, Vision or nerve problems, and stroke All increase.

Blood sugar levels can be easily managed if the person is aware of the symptoms to watch out for.For hypoglycemia, also known as HypoglycemiaKeeping certain equipment, such as fruit juices, regular sodas, candy balls, and glucose tablets, will help restore levels.Also known as to control hyperglycemia HyperglycemiaIt is advisable to become active on a regular basis and eat foods with a low glycemic index.

Carbohydrate consumption should also be reduced. Choose to eat less carbs or choose carbs that are slowly digested. This helps reduce the risk of blood sugar spikes. It is also important to eat regularly, avoid skipping meals, limit alcohol and junk food consumption, and practice partial management.

Exercise and blood sugar Exercise is an important factor in controlling blood sugar levels. Studies show that short, high-intensity workouts help control blood sugar levels for 1-3 days after an exercise session.

A word from Verywell

If you are suffering from 3 Ps, you should see a doctor. They help identify or rule out diabetes. Other symptoms not included in the three Ps should also be monitored. Regular blood tests can help identify hyperglycemia or prediabetes, even if undiagnosed diabetics do not have the usual symptoms. Early detection can help prevent the development of type 2 diabetes with only minor lifestyle changes.