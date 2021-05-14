COVID-19, Saskatchewan: A second appointment for the “priority population” will begin on Monday





Saskatchewan reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, slightly less than the current 7-day average of 203 cases. Among the new cases, the Saskatoon region had the highest number at 50, followed by the Regina zone at 41. As of Friday, 2,075 cases are considered active throughout Saskatchewan. Two more died in the state after being infected with the virus. One was in his 40s from the Saskatoon region and the other was in his 70s from the South Central region. 149 people in Saskatchewan are infected with the virus, 115 of whom are inpatient and 34 are in intensive care. Saskatoon has the highest number of COVID-19 patients at 65 (52 inpatients and another 13 in intensive care). Saskatchewan.Check for the first vaccine-related blood clot Health officials in Saskatchewan also identified the state’s first vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (also known as thrombocytopenia) in women in their 60s. Health officials said she received her AstraZeneca-Oxford shot on April 11, and are now recovering after treatment. As of Wednesday, 18 similar reports have been confirmed nationwide, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The state also said it had reported the Saskatchewan case to PHAC. The state said that as of Friday, there was an initial dose of about 72,000 AstraZeneca in Saskatchewan. Regardless of which vaccine a person receives, public health officials tell people that “adverse events to vaccination range from minor side effects (ie, local pain, swelling at the injection site) to more serious reactions. It may reach. “ Those who have experienced the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are advised to report to 811 HealthLine. The second appointment for the “priority population” begins on Monday People over the age of 85 after May 17th, or those who received the first COVID-19 vaccine before February 15th, are eligible to book a second vaccination. People with cancer or those who have had a solid organ transplant are expected to receive a letter of eligibility by mail to access the second dose. Remaining residents can book a second jab by age group or priority. The date will be announced later. On a second dose, the state expects the clinic or pharmacy to verify the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure that the second dose is taken within the recommended time frame. Said that it has been. If someone misplaces the wallet card provided in the first vaccination, you can access your MySaskHealthRecord account online or call 1-833-727-5829. At this point, Saskatchewan Public Health is still planning a second dose that matches the brand of the first dose. However, the state noted that it could change in response to ongoing research across Canada on vaccine brand mixing. Negative COVID-19 test results will be delivered in text Starting Friday, the state said people who had been tested for COVID-19 had the option of receiving negative test results via automated text messages. People can sign up for these updates from the online request form on the test site. All patients who test positive for COVID-19 are still expected to receive calls from public health authorities.

