



Among the many indescribable tragedy, there is one positive aspect of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic. Do you say “really?” Positive results of Covid Horror?

Yes, it is. why? Boris died and ended up in the intensive care unit because he chose to plant himself in the prime minister’s overweight body early on. I’m certainly not celebrating this fact, but the Prime Minister clearly saw his trials as a warning. That seems to be the reason why he started the war against obesity. The new plan he proposed is to force restaurants and takeaways to list the calorie counts of food and soft drinks, hoping to make people think twice before ordering. The idea that they may then lose weight will hopefully reduce the burden on GPs and hospitals. Okay! Years of politicians and advisers tweeted about plans to reduce obesity levels and promised some, but after one failed action, a deadly virus was needed to put them all into action. It seems. The Prime Minister has also proposed a ban on all junk food ads before the 9 pm watershed (how many times have you heard of it?) And is considering a proposal to start the ban online as well. This is almost underway beyond the Call of Duty territory, which Boris has rarely been criticized for. Therefore, at the end of this horrifying period, the Prime Minister’s coronavirus experience could save the lives of partial to high-calorie foods. Oh, and what about calorie drinks like Monster Energy while I’m at it? Loved by teens and late nights, it’s really just a can of liquid calories like sugar that’s full of “energy” sugar. With each aid. And Ribena? One of the most popular soft drinks in the UK, obviously rich in blackcurrant, but also high in sugar and energy, a 500ml bottle contains about 104 calories and 23g of sugar. This is more than two-thirds of the daily sugar intake recommended by adults. .. It was a childhood favorite at our home. The war was only a regular brawl that took place when my brother had a glass that was clearly larger than me. But if I knew there was a lot of sugar in the glass, I wouldn’t have fought so hard. Hopefully, then, Boris’s horrifying brushes on Covid-19 and his subsequent efforts to lose weight and spread the message will help others to lose weight as well. Of course, it never compensates for the physical and mental horror left by this deadly virus, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.

