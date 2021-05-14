Smith County adds 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a twice-weekly report | COVID-19

According to a twice-weekly report, Smith County had 48 newly identified COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
Data in the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Thursday show a total of 20,334 possible confirmed cases in Smith County. There are 11,848 confirmed cases and 8,486 possible cases in the county.
According to the Texas Department of Health, 39.72% of people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once in Smith County, and 33.51% of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.
According to DSHS data, 71.50% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated at least once, and 63.92% of the population is fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, COVID-19 case counts, deaths, and recovery counts are updated only every Monday and Thursday.
There are 11,280 confirmed recovery and 8,155 possible recovery. NET Health reports that 361 active cases have been identified in Smith County and 242 probable active cases.
Of the 296 deaths, 207 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19, and 89 may die, according to NET Health.
As of Thursday, a total of 49 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.
As of Thursday, Smith County Prison prisoners have not been actively diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Sunday, there is one COVID-19 positive detainee. One prisoner was killed by COVID-19.
Gregg County has 11,191 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 6,149 confirmed and 5,042 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 5,954, with 4,831 possible recovery.
The county has killed 197 people, which is labeled with 109 confirmed deaths and 88 possible deaths.
According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,926 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,946 confirmed and 1,980 possible diagnoses.
The death toll is 113. According to NETHealth, 24 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.
The confirmed recovery rate is 3,741, and NET Health states that there is an estimated recovery rate of 1,891 in the county.
According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 4,346 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,693 confirmed and 1,653 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 2,539, with 1,547 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 70, 14 of whom are attributed to COVID-19.
Anderson County has 3,487 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,085 confirmed and 1,402 possible diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 1,907 and the possible recovery was 1,891, the health district reported. The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 81.
According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,438 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, of which 1,987 confirmed and 1,441 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery rate in Wood County is 1,885, with an estimated recovery rate of 1,398.
The county has killed 82 people. Of the total deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.
There are 802 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rains County, including 407 confirmed and 395 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 387 and there are 386 possible recovery.
There are 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Rains County. Of all deaths, 3 are considered likely.